The Cookeville Lady Cavs saw their season come to an end in a 3-1 (22-25, 25-15, 18-25, 16-25) loss at the hands of Siegel in the Region 3AAA Tournament on Tuesday. After battling back a tough Siegel rally to win the second set, the Lady Cavs came out flat in the third and fell behind 10-1 early. Trailing 19-8, Cookeville put on a fierce rally of their own to cut that deficit down to 19-14, but it was too much of a hill for them to climb, as they fell behind 2-1 in the match.

COOKEVILLE, TN ・ 10 DAYS AGO