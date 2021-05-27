CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
High School

Greenbrier comes from behind again to stay alive

By JOEL CLINGER Main Street Nashville
mainstreet-nashville.com
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleTitus Suggs had not been on the mound since the third game of the season when he came down with an injury. Yet the Greenbrier junior found himself there for the two biggest innings of the season Wednesday night. He got the job done on both sides of the...

www.mainstreet-nashville.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOX2now.com

Mt. Zion comes from behind, hands Collinsville first loss

COLLINSVILLE, Ill- The Collinsville Kahoks put their 6-0 record on the line Friday as they hosted Mt. Zion. Bommarito Automotive Group SKYFOX was over the scene in a featured game in the Verlo Mattress Prep Zone. We pick up action late in the second quarter….where a long Mt Zion pass...
COLLINSVILLE, IL
ecc.edu

Kats Soccer With Come From Behind Win!

Orchard Park, NY- Erie men's soccer got back into the win column on Saturday, defeating Adirondack Community College 2-1. The Timberwolves got the the board first in a soggy first half, scoring at the 30:21 mark. The Kats would tie it up early in the second half on a goal by freshman Zachary Poloncarz.
ORCHARD PARK, NY
Independent Tribune

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Bulldogs continue defensive dominance to score come-from-behind victory over Comets

NEW LONDON – Setting a single-game school record for largest margin of victory, as Jay M. Robinson did in last week’s 66-point win over Albemarle, was nice. But make no mistake, the Cream of Cabarrus second-ranked Bulldogs are a team all about the defense. That was on display again on Friday night, as they shut down North Stanly in a 21-7 win at R.N. Jeffrey Stadium to stay unbeaten in the Yadkin Valley 1A/2A Conference.
CABARRUS COUNTY, NC
mtsacathletics.com

Mounties come from behind to top Saddleback

(Mission Viejo, CA) Up 20-0 after one quarter, it looked as if Mt. SAC (3-0) was going to roll to a non-conference win at Saddleback (2-4) on Saturday, but the hosts had other plans before eventually losing, 36-34, in a game that was originally scheduled for Sept. 11. The Bobcats...
MISSION VIEJO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bobcats#Chargers#Blackman High School
esuwarriors.com

Warriors Come From Behind to Down Shepherd in 90th minute

SHEPHERDSTOWN, W. VA. -- After trailing 1-0 after goal in the third minute, the East Stroudsburg University women's soccer team tallied goals in the 66th and 90th minute to defeat Shepherd, 2-1, on Saturday afternoon at the Shepherd University Soccer Complex. ESU improves to 5-3-1, 4-4-1 in the PSAC East,...
SOCCER
Sea Coast Echo

Trojans come from behind for 26-20 victory over Rocks

The West Marion Trojans spoiled Homecoming festivities for Saint Stanislaus Friday evening scoring 20 unanswered points in the second half to claim the victory 26-20. The Trojans (3-3, 2-0) avenged a 20-19 loss last year at PRCC in the only other game played between the two schools to even the series record at 1-1.
FOOTBALL
KX News

UMary Hockey comes from behind in return home

The University of Mary Hockey team returned home Saturday for the first time since winning the national championship in the spring. The Marauders hosted Minnesota, and the Golden Gophers came out hot taking a 2-0 lead, but the Marauders wouldn’t be held down. UMary completed the comeback to win 6-4.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Norfolk Daily News

Guardian Angels comes from behind to advance in Class C state tourney

HASTINGS — West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic came one step closer to defending its Class C state title, coming from behind to defeat Kearney Catholic 4-2 in a second-round winners-bracket game in the state tournament at the Bill Smith Softball Complex. Earlier in the day, the Bluejays proved they...
HASTINGS, NE
WVNews

South Harrison volleyball comes from behind to top Tucker

LOST CREEK, W.Va. (WV News) — South Harrison volleyball overcame a shaky start Wednesday to defeat Tucker County 3-1 for its third consecutive victory. The Hawks struggled late in the first set on the way to a 25-21 loss, but surged back to win the second frame 25-13. They edged the Mountain Lions 26-24 in the third before closing out with a 25-16 fourth-set triumph.
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
Post-Journal

Trojans Come Alive In Second Half

FREDONIA — Southwestern defeated Fredonia 5-2 in Chautauqua-Cattaraugus Athletic Association West Division boys soccer Tuesday night at SUNY Fredonia. The game was tied 1-1 at halftime. The Trojans (9-4-1, 5-2-1) scored four goals in the second half. Connor Young had two goals to lead the Trojans. Oliver Hagel and McKay Young each had one goal and one assist. Nolan Froah added a goal. Jonas Geising was in goal.
FREDONIA, NY
Americus Times-Recorder

Liberty dispenses “Justice” to Glascock County in Lady Wildcats’ dramatic come-from-behind victory

ELLAVILLE – Having earned a split against Glascock County (GC) in the first round of the GHSA Class A-Public State Playoffs the day before, the Schley County High School Softball Team (SCHS) came into Thursday’s deciding Game 3 with hopes of a series-clinching victory over the Lady Panthers in this best-of-three-game playoff series. After the first three innings of play, things did not look good for the Lady Wildcats, as the Lady Panthers had a 5-0 lead. However, momentum began to shift towards SCHS when Liberty Justice led off the bottom of the third inning with home run. That was the beginning of a rally that netted the Lady Wildcats four more runs over the next three innings, with the tying run being scored by Berkley Goodin as the result of an error. The game needed extra innings to decide a winner and in the bottom of the eighth, the Lady Wildcats completed their dramatic comeback when Makenna Wurtz hit a pop fly with two outs that was mishandled by the GC second baseman. That error allowed Destiny LeCroy to score the winning run from third and gave SCHS a 6-5 come-from-behind victory, along with a berth in the second round of the state playoffs.
SCHLEY COUNTY, GA
northwestgeorgianews.com

Luke Kraus, No. 19 Easthampton football come-from-behind to defeat No. 17 Lee

LEE – Trailing by five at the start of the fourth quarter, Easthampton quarterback Shea Healy completed a pass to receiver Keith Cudworth. The completion of about 10 yards brought the Eagles to the Lee five-yard line, as they threatened to score. And that they did. Healy faked a handoff...
FOOTBALL
lynchburgsports.com

Volleyball comes from behind to top Shenandoah in five

Winchester, Va. -- University of Lynchburg's volleyball team erased a two-set deficit Saturday to claim a five-set thriller over Shenandoah, 24-26, 16-25, 25-14, 25-22, 15-10, in a key Old Dominion Athletic Conference match. Abbi Leeper and Mya Green each logged double-doubles for Lynchburg for the second-straight time out. Leeper totaled...
LYNCHBURG, VA
Georgia Tech Football

Shorthanded Jackets come from behind to down Duke 31-27

DURHAM, NC- Georgia Tech started fast and closed fast at Duke with a come from behind 31-27 win that featured a game-winning touchdown toss with no timeouts and under a minute to play and a game-saving interception to seal the deal. The Jackets moved to 3-3 ahead of a vital bye week and 2-2 in ACC play while Duke fell to 3-3 and 0-2 in ACC play. It was the first time Tech won in Durham since 2013.
DURHAM, NC
siouxlandnews.com

Lawton-Bronson comes from behind to beat Rams in regional opener

LAWTON, Iowa — Despite losing the first set, the Lawton-Bronson volleyball team is moving on in regional play, after beating MVAOCOU by a score of 3-to-1 on Monday night, Oct. 18th. The Eagles will go on the road to play Ridge View this Wednesday, Oct. 20th, in the regional quarterfinals.
LAWTON, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy