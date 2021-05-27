Greenbrier comes from behind again to stay alive

ELLAVILLE – Having earned a split against Glascock County (GC) in the first round of the GHSA Class A-Public State Playoffs the day before, the Schley County High School Softball Team (SCHS) came into Thursday’s deciding Game 3 with hopes of a series-clinching victory over the Lady Panthers in this best-of-three-game playoff series. After the first three innings of play, things did not look good for the Lady Wildcats, as the Lady Panthers had a 5-0 lead. However, momentum began to shift towards SCHS when Liberty Justice led off the bottom of the third inning with home run. That was the beginning of a rally that netted the Lady Wildcats four more runs over the next three innings, with the tying run being scored by Berkley Goodin as the result of an error. The game needed extra innings to decide a winner and in the bottom of the eighth, the Lady Wildcats completed their dramatic comeback when Makenna Wurtz hit a pop fly with two outs that was mishandled by the GC second baseman. That error allowed Destiny LeCroy to score the winning run from third and gave SCHS a 6-5 come-from-behind victory, along with a berth in the second round of the state playoffs.

