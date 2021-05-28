Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

Soviet space shuttle covered in graffiti

By CNN Wire
southgatv.com
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor years it’s sat abandoned in a dilapidated hangar in Kazakhstan, visited only by intrepid urban explorers keen to photograph a spectacular if unloved piece of space history. But after graffiti was recently spray painted on the side of a Soviet space shuttle, prompting online outrage, it could soon face...

www.southgatv.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yuri Gagarin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Shuttle#Soviet#Graffiti#Shuttles#Buran#Russian#Tass#Instagram#Cnn#Kazakh
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Aerospace & Defense
Related
ChinaPosted by
Space.com

China's Tiangong space station: What it is, what it's for, and how to see it

This article was originally published at The Conversation. The publication contributed the article to Space.com's Expert Voices: Op-Ed & Insights. China's space program is making impressive progress. The country only launched its first crewed flight in 2003, more than 40 years after the Soviet Union's Yuri Gagarin became the first human in space. China's first successful Mars mission launched in 2020, half a century after the U.S. Mariner 9 probe flew past the Red Planet.
ConstructionVoice of America

Turning Old Soviet Plant into Green City Space in Ukraine

Entrepreneurs in western Ukraine are turning a large manufacturing building from Soviet times into a center for education, business, and art. An entrepreneur is a person who starts a business and is willing to risk loss in order to make money. They hope this will drive development in a country...
Aerospace & DefenseNASASpaceFlight.com

Ares’ Space Shuttle Video Vault

Space Shuttle Endeavour STS-88 - Some Assembly Required - 3 of 3 - ISS (1998) Science & Fiction: Space - A Dangerous Place / Gefahr aus dem Weltraum (1998) The Martian Chronicles - Die Mars Chroniken (1998-99) - Losing Face / Gesichtsverlust. Senior Member. Posts: 12845. Oliver. Remscheid, Germany. Liked:...
Aerospace & DefenseTelegraph

Vladimir Shatalov, hero of Soviet cosmonauts who beat the Americans to the first manned docking in space – obituary

Vladimir Shatalov, who has died aged 93, the Russian new agency Tass reports, was a pioneering Soviet cosmonaut who flew three dramatic missions during the early years of the Space Race, and performed the first docking of two crewed spaceships in orbit. He later oversaw the training programme for new cosmonauts, and was appointed a deputy to the Supreme Soviet.
Visual ArtCleanTechnica

Elon Musk Wants Tesla’s Gigafactory In Berlin To Be Covered In Graffiti Art

Originally posted on Tesla Oracle & EVANNEX. It’s now time to start a major makeover of Tesla’s Gigafactory in Berlin as multiple buildings come to completion. To make its German car factory an attractive place to work, Tesla officially invited artists to submit their portfolios if they’d like to help cover Giga Berlin in graffiti art.
EuropeFrankfort Times

Lithuania marks 80th anniversary of Soviet mass deportations

VILNIUS, Lithuania (AP) — Flowers were laid on rusty railway tracks Monday as Lithuania marked the start of a mass deportation 80 years ago by the Soviet Union that was occupying the Baltic nation. People who were considered opposed to Moscow or deemed counter-revolutionary elements were sent to Siberia from...
Aerospace & DefensePopular Mechanics

The Pentagon's Sword of Armageddon Will Fly in 2023

The Pentagon’s next intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) will begin test flights in 2023. The ICBM, known as Ground Based Strategic Deterrent (GBSD), will form the land-based leg of the strategic triad. The cost of the missile is estimated to run $61 billion over 10 years, prompting critics to suggest cheaper...
Military19fortyfive.com

Russia and Iran Have ‘Supercavitating Torpedoes’. The U.S. Navy? Nope.

Both Iran and Russia claim to have supercavitating torpedoes—but what are they?. Supercavitating torpedos are rocket-propelled and ride inside an air bubble through the waves. The bubble they fly though is produced by internally-stored gas that is ejected out the front of the torpedo, creating a bubble “pocket” that envelops the torpedo almost completely.
ScienceThe Guardian

Massive human head in Chinese well forces scientists to rethink evolution

The discovery of a huge fossilised skull that was wrapped up and hidden in a Chinese well nearly 90 years ago has forced scientists to rewrite the story of human evolution. Analysis of the remains has revealed a new branch of the human family tree that points to a previously unknown sister group more closely related to modern humans than the Neanderthals.
Politicswarbirdsnews.com

June 26, 1948 – The First Day of The Berlin Airlift

At the end of the Second World War, U.S., British, and Soviet military forces divided and occupied Germany. Also divided into occupation zones, Berlin was located far inside Soviet-controlled eastern Germany. The United States, United Kingdom, and France controlled western portions of the city, while Soviet troops controlled the eastern sector. As the wartime alliance between the Western Allies and the Soviet Union ended and friendly relations turned hostile, the question of whether the western occupation zones in Berlin would remain under Western Allied control or whether the city would be absorbed into Soviet-controlled eastern Germany led to the first Berlin crisis of the Cold War. The crisis started on June 24, 1948, when Soviet forces blockaded rail, road, and water access to Allied-controlled areas of Berlin. The United States and United Kingdom responded by airlifting food and fuel to Berlin from Allied airbases in western Germany. The crisis ended on May 12, 1949, when Soviet forces lifted the blockade on land access to western Berlin.
Militaryhistorynet.com

Russia’s Forgotten Soldiers: Soviet POWs in Germany Remain Overlooked

Among the densely wooded paths of Nuremberg’s Südfriedhof cemetery lies a silent meadow where 5,085 forgotten men rest in mass graves, overlooked in the foreign land where they were brought to die. Victims of forced labor and slavery, they number among millions of forsaken dead scattered throughout 3,500 known burial sites in Germany.
Worldtecheblog.com

Drone Provides a Closer Look at Yemen’s Mysterious Hole in the Al-Mahra Desert, Called the “Well of Hell”

Hidden in Yemen’s remote eastern desert landscape is a mysterious hole, called the “Well of Hell,” that locals believe to be “million and millions” years old. Officially known as the “Wall of Barhout,” it’s believed that anything too close will sucked in without escape. Throughout the centuries, ancient folklore has been spread about this hole, including of supernatural figures known as jinns or genies. Read more for a video and additional information.
Goldiosconews.com

Today in History for June 26th

Highlights of this day in history: President John F. Kennedy rallies West Berlin during the Cold War; The U.N. Charter signed; Scientists complete first rough map of the human genetic code; Charlie Chaplin's 'The Gold Rush' premieres. (June 26) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​
Militaryconservativeangle.com

Russia Owes Its World War II Survival to Stalin’s Shturmovik Fighter

If you had to choose one plane that defined Soviet air power in World War II, there can be little doubt it was the Il-2 Sturmovik “Flying Tank.”. Here’s What You Need to Remember: The Sturmovik’s mission as a low and slow ground pounder exposed its crews to extraordinary danger that no amount of armor plating could protect entirely against. But despite sustaining terrible losses, the Russian attack pilots gave desperately needed air support for the hard-pressed Red Army, enabling it to withstand and ultimately drive back the fascist onslaught.