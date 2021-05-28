Cancel
‘The Kominsky Method’ says class dismissed with a short but sweet final season

By CNN Wire
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the article“The Kominsky Method” has often felt like the anti-sitcom sitcom, a Netflix series that proudly revels in inside-Hollywood references, originally built around a pair of characters whose combined age was roughly 150. The show returns for a shortened final season minus one of them, Alan Arkin, but provides a sweet, sentimental signoff for Michael Douglas in the title role.

We kept watching even though there was too much bathroom humor and too many stereotypical characters. This is a buddy comedy and there was special chemistry between Sandy Kominsky (Michael Douglas) and Norman (Alan Arkin). They could be hilarious together and they were hard on each other. But you always knew one would do anything for the other (even leave a $10 million inheritance). We enjoyed season 1 and then, as the show jelled, we laughed out loud and flew through season 2. And then season 3 started with Norman's funeral. A buddy show without one of the buddies? Douglas received the Emmy and Globe nominations for his role as the failed actor turned coach but Arkin was what held the show together. Now the writers had to hope that Kominsky's ex-wife, played by Kathleen Turner, would work as his foil. Or some other member of the supporting cast would step up. Didn't happen. Season 3 couldn't end soon enough. Watch the first two, though.
Michael Douglas, Kathleen Turner, Paul Reiser On ‘Kominsky Method’s’ Big Finale – Deadline Virtual Screening Series

