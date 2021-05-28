Kickoff times and networks announced for three 2021 Duke Football games
Duke Football is coming off its worst year in the David Cutcliffe era, a 2-9 season that resulted in no fans in attendance at Wallace Wade Stadium and tied for a last place finish in the unified Atlantic Coast Conference standings. With a new quarterback under center in Redshirt Junior Gunnar Holmberg, and a reshuffling of assistant coaching duties, the Blue Devils are looking to shake off last year's struggles and return to the postseason for the first time since 2019.247sports.com