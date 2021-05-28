Kickoff times and networks announced for three 2021 Duke Football games

We are now 95 days before kickoff and will look back again, this time to the 1926 Rose Bowl, Alabama’s first appearance in Pasadena. Wallace Wade was in his first season as the Alabama coach and led his team to a 10-0 record in regular season play, earning the first Rose Bowl invitation for a southern team in Rose Bowl history. The Tide would face the Washington Huskies, and were given little chance at pulling the upset.