Kickoff times and networks announced for three 2021 Duke Football games

By Adam Rowe
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuke Football is coming off its worst year in the David Cutcliffe era, a 2-9 season that resulted in no fans in attendance at Wallace Wade Stadium and tied for a last place finish in the unified Atlantic Coast Conference standings. With a new quarterback under center in Redshirt Junior Gunnar Holmberg, and a reshuffling of assistant coaching duties, the Blue Devils are looking to shake off last year's struggles and return to the postseason for the first time since 2019.

