Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Usher, The Weeknd and Ariana Grande headline iHeartRadio Music Awards

By CNN Wire
southgatv.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Thursday night, iHeartMedia celebrated music’s biggest stars with the eighth annual iHeartRadio Music Awards, hosted by Usher. Performers included The Weeknd and Ariana Grande, who opened the show with “Save Your Tears,” Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak (Silk Sonic), Dan + Shay and Doja Cat. Elton John was awarded the...

www.southgatv.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Demi Lovato
Person
Ariana Grande
Person
Usher
Person
Brandi Carlile
Person
Robin Thicke
Person
Gabby Barrett
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Ryan Guzman
Person
Ava Max
Person
Joel Mchale
Person
Dua Lipa
Person
Lil Jon
Person
Nelly
Person
Oliver Stark
Person
Bruno Mars
Person
Elton John
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iheartradio Music Awards#Iheartmedia#H E R#Ll Cool J#The Dolby Theater#Male Artist Of
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Music
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesat40.com

Ariana Grande Drops 'pov' Live Music Video

Whew. Ariana Grande doesn't hold back in her latest musical venture. On Monday (June 21), Grande launched a new live performance video series in partnership with Vevo with her hit song 'pov.' The live performance sees Grande standing amid flowers and surrounded by ethereal purple light. While the set is certainly gorgeous, it's Grande's unmatched vocals that steal the show—again.
Celebritieslionheartv.net

Sam Cruz’s passion for music inspired by Ariana Grande, releases debut single ‘Train of Thought’

Showbiz royalty Sam Cruz, now with a single under her name, is off to a great start in her career as a singer, all thanks to Ariana Grande. Netizens after hearing Sam’s single, “Train of Thought”, concluded that her voice “sounded like Ariana Grande.” But this conclusion is not far-fetched as the young singer was influenced not only by the multi-awarded singer but also by Rhianna and Alicia Keyes.
MusicRadio Online

iHeartRadio Music Festival Announces 2021 Lineup

IHeartMedia has announced the lineup for the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Festival which will be held on Friday, Sept. 17 and Saturday, Sept. 18 in Las Vegas. This year, the main stage will feature performances by Billie Eilish, Cheap Trick, Coldplay, Dua Lipa, Florida Georgia Line, Journey, Khalid, Lil Baby, Maroon 5, Nelly, Sam Hunt, Weezer and more. Hosted by Ryan Seacrest, the iHeartRadio Music Festival will once again include one-of-a-kind collaborations and surprise performances.
Music101 WIXX

Ariana Grande announces new ‘God Is a Woman’ fragrance

After rumors swirled that Ariana Grande was starting a new beauty line, we now know we’ll be getting at least one new beauty product from the singer in the near future. Ari revealed on social media Monday that her newest fragrance — called God Is a Woman after her Sweetener song of the same name — will be coming soon to Ulta Beauty stores. The post gives fans their first glimpse of the perfume, which comes in a unique white gem-cut bottle.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
HOLAUSA

Ariana Grande, Oprah, Dwayne Johnson, and more celebs praise ‘In The Heights’

Fans can’t get enough of summer’s latest blockbuster, In The Heights, and that includes some superstar celebs who simply can’t stop singing the film’s praises. One of the biggest names to talk about their love of the film is Ariana Grande, who couldn’t have been more excited about getting to see a screening of the movie early. The “thank u, next” singer raved about the musical for a full minute in a video that director Jon M. Chu shared on Twitter on Thursday, June 10.
Musicudiscovermusic.com

Ariana Grande Shares ‘POV’ Official Live Performance

Grammy Award-winning musician Ariana Grande has shared the official live performance of “POV,” the latest single from her sixth studio album Positions. With touring plans still presently on hold, the performance hosted by VEVO marks the first time Grande has performed the track in a live setting. Directed by Ed...
Celebritiesenergy941.com

Ariana Grande Makes First TV Appearance Since Getting Married

Ariana Grande made a special appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden on Tuesday evening (June 15). The “Positions” singer performed for a “Good Morning Baltimore” sketch alongside Tony-winning actress and good friend, Marissa Jaret Winokur. The sketch was from Hairspray and was renamed, “No Lockdowns Anymore.”. Ariana,...
MusicPosted by
HollywoodLife

Ariana Grande Celebrates The End Of Lockdown With ‘Hairspray’ Parody After Secret Wedding

Ariana Grande joined James Corden for an incredible ‘Hairspray’ parody to celebrate the end of mass lockdowns. Ariana had that newlywed glow in a gorgeous yellow dress. Leave it to Ariana Grande and James Corden to come up with yet another epic musical number. In honor of COVID-19 statistics improving because of vaccinations efforts, James enlisted Ariana and Hairspray star Marissa Janet Winokur for a Hairspray parody titled “No Lockdowns Anymore.” The musical number is a parody of the hit Hairspray song “Good Morning Baltimore.”
MusicLaredo Morning Times

The Braun Identity: An In-Depth Talk With the Music Mogul Who Goes by Scooter

On this week’s Strictly Business podcast, an episode dedicated to Variety‘s Music Mogul of the Year, Scooter Braun, who appears on the magazine’s June 23 cover. Scooter Braun is the rare music business insider with a high profile outside of his industry. Since 2009, he’s been making headlines alongside the artists he represents, pop stars like Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, J Balvin and, for a time, Kanye West. Along the way, he’s built his company, Ithaca Holdings, into a formidable entertainment powerhouse with divisions encompassing TV and film projects, a record label, publishing companies and investments in tech, apparel, social media and many more future-forward ventures. In June 2021, it was announced that HYBE, the South Korean entertainment giant which brought the boy band BTS to the world, was merging with Ithaca to create, what Braun calls, “a worldwide company overnight.” The deal came in at just at over a billion dollars allowing Braun entry into an even more exclusive club of self-made industry titans.
EntertainmentPosted by
On Air with Ryan Seacrest

2021 iHeartRadio Wango Tango: How To Watch

Now that it's officially summer, there's no better way to kick off the sunny season than with performances from all of your favorite artists during the 2021 iHeartRadio KIIS FM Wango Tango. Hosted by Ryan Seacrest on June 30, the 2021 iHeartRadio KIIS FM Wango Tango will feature all-new performances...
Celebritiesmjsbigblog.com

Headlines: Jennifer Hudson & Carole King Collab, iHeartRadio Lineup

Jennifer Hudson, Carole King Co-Write Original Song for Aretha Franklin Biopic ‘Respect’: Exclusive – Collaborating together for the first time, Grammy Award winners Jennifer Hudson and Carole King have co-penned “Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” — the sole original song featured in the forthcoming Aretha Franklin biopic Respect. The song, which also appears on the film’s original motion picture soundtrack, is being released Friday (June 18). Rounding out the creative team behind “Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” are fellow co-writer Jamie Hartman (Lewis Capaldi, Christina Aguilera) and Grammy Award-winning Black Eyed Peas co-founder and producer will.i.am, who produced the track. When MGM’s Respect opens nationwide in theaters on August 13, the Epic Records soundtrack will become available on the same day. – Read more at Billboard.
Celebritiesenergy941.com

Scooter Braun Tells His Side of the Taylor Swift Drama

Scooter Braun, Justin Bieber, Demi Lovato and Ariana Grande’s manager, is on the cover of Variety. He discusses his highly discussed feud between he and Taylor Swift. “I regret and it makes me sad that Taylor had that reaction to the deal.” He continued, “I don’t know what story she was told. I asked her to sit down with me several times but she refused. I offered to sell her the catalogue back and went under NDA but her team refused.”
Celebritiesthesaxon.org

Doja Cat: The Weeknd, Ariana Grande, SZA … She reveals the collabs of her next album

Singer Doja Cat has revealed which artists we can find on her next album. We tell you everything!. Not long ago, Jul unveiled his new title, So the Zone as well as the release date of his next album and we will have the right to a lot of new releases during this month of June! This time it’s the singer Doja Cat we are going to talk to you about. The one who is at the origin of the tubes “Say so” or more recently “Kiss me more” is about to release a brand new project. Indeed, on June 25th we will be able to discover his new album Planet Her which will contain 14 new songs. Doja Cat is known to do a lot of featuring and spoiler alert: there will be quite a few on this new project!
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Doja Cat Invites Fans To "Planet Her" Ft. The Weeknd, Young Thug, SZA, J.I.D, & Ariana Grande

Her latest single "Need To Know" continues to climb the charts and it's clear that Doja Cat has become Pop music's newest princess. Doja's career has gone from being a strange viral internet figure to an international, award-winning star, and she's soaking up every bit of her increasing fame. She's been hyping her futuristic Planet Her album for months and on Friday (June 25), Doja delivered.
MusicMTV

Miley Cyrus And Maren Morris Slay 'Dancing Queen' Cover In Matching Magenta

Miley Cyrus and Maren Morris are digging the “Dancing Queen” during Pride Month. On Wednesday (June 23), Miley posted a sneak-peek clip of her and Morris performing a cover of the iconic ABBA hit for the Miley Cyrus Presents Stand By You concert. Both are donning matching a magenta wardrobe, and Cyrus refers to her singing partner as “Queen Maren” at one point.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
iHeartRadio

Ariana Grande Reveals New Perfume Named After Her Hit Song

Ariana Grande’s next perfume is inspired by one of our favorite Sweetener songs. On Monday (June 14), the pop star announced her new fragrance, “God Is a Woman,” will be coming to an Ulta near you. “Coming soon @ultabeauty,” Grande teased on Instagram along with a video showing the first look at her upcoming perfume, which is housed in a white bottle with a diamond-shaped cut-out.
MusicHuffingtonPost

Ariana Grande, James Corden Slay A Schmaltzy 'Hairspray' Goodbye To Lockdowns

Ariana Grande and James Corden revved up the razzle-dazzle to celebrate the pandemic recovery on “The Late Late Show” Tuesday. (Watch the video below.) In a song-and-dance parody of “Good Morning Baltimore” from the musical “Hairspray,” the two rediscover freedoms after getting their vaccines. “Hot people at brunch / And...