Department of Agricultural, Environmental and Development Economics. Stocks are an important market variable. They reflect the balance between supply and demand. High stocks generally mean low prices, and vice versa. US policy toward stocks has changed over time, culminating in the 1996 farm bill eliminating most public stock programs. Reflecting policy changes, the ratio of US corn, soybean, and wheat stocks to use have declined since 1960. Despite holding notably fewer stocks relative to use, the variability of US domestic use, exports, and crop year prices have not increased in general.