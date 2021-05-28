Cancel
NBA

Austin Rivers comes up big for Denver in NBA Playoff win over Portland

By John Watson
247Sports
247Sports
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Duke star Austin Rivers left his mark on the program during his one season in Durham, famously coming up huge in crunch time against arch rival North Carolina. On Thursday night in the third game of the first round of the 2021 NBA Western Conference playoffs, Rivers once again showed a willingness to take (and make) the big shots needed to propel his team to victory, scoring 21 points to propel the Denver Nuggets to a 120-115 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers.

