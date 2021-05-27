Cancel
Biologists construct a ‘periodic table’ for cell nuclei

Cover picture for the articleOne hundred fifty years ago, Dmitri Mendeleev created the periodic table, a system for classifying atoms based on the properties of their nuclei. This week, a team of biologists studying the tree of life has unveiled a new classification system for cell nuclei, and discovered a method for transmuting one type of cell nucleus into another.

WildlifeThe Daily Collegian

Penn State biologist and colleagues receive $4M to identify heat-tolerant corals

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — An international team that includes Penn State biologist Iliana Baums has been awarded a $4 million grant from the Paul G. Allen Family Foundation to identify corals that are naturally resilient to climate change. This is one of four newly funded projects supported by the foundation that are focused on the conservation and restoration of coral reefs in the context of the climate crisis.
Sciencesciencecodex.com

Cells construct living composite polymers for biomedical applications

DURHAM, N.C. - Biomedical engineers at Duke University have demonstrated that a class of interwoven composite materials called semi-interpenetrating polymer networks (sIPNs) can be produced by living cells. The approach could make these versatile materials more biologically compatible for biomedical applications such as time-delayed drug delivery systems. The concept of...
ChemistryHigh Performance Composites

Self-organization and photopolymerization method constructs tailorable 2D polymer materials

An international research team1, led by members from the Technical University of Munich (Germany), the Deutsches Museum and the Linköping University (Sweden), has developed a method to manufacture 2D polymers with the thickness of a single molecule. The polymers are formed on a surface by the action of light. The discovery is said to make it possible to develop new ultra-thin, functional materials with highly defined and regular crystalline structures.
WildlifeNature.com

Spatial regulation of thermomorphogenesis by HY5 and PIF4 in Arabidopsis

Plants respond to high ambient temperature by implementing a suite of morphological changes collectively termed thermomorphogenesis. Here we show that the above and below ground tissue-response to high ambient temperature are mediated by distinct transcription factors. While the central hub transcription factor, PHYTOCHROME INTERCTING FACTOR 4 (PIF4) regulates the above ground tissue response, the below ground root elongation is primarily regulated by ELONGATED HYPOCOTYL 5 (HY5). Plants respond to high temperature by largely expressing distinct sets of genes in a tissue-specific manner. HY5 promotes root thermomorphogenesis via directly controlling the expression of many genes including the auxin and BR pathway genes. Strikingly, the above and below ground thermomorphogenesis is impaired in spaQ. Because SPA1 directly phosphorylates PIF4 and HY5, SPAs might control the stability of PIF4 and HY5 to regulate thermomorphogenesis in both tissues. These data collectively suggest that plants employ distinct combination of SPA-PIF4-HY5 module to regulate tissue-specific thermomorphogenesis.
ChemistryPhys.org

Graphene can be used to detect COVID-19 quickly, accurately

Researchers at the University of Illinois Chicago have successfully used graphene—one of the strongest, thinnest known materials—to detect the SARS-CoV-2 virus in laboratory experiments. The researchers say the discovery could be a breakthrough in coronavirus detection, with potential applications in the fight against COVID-19 and its variants. In experiments, researchers...
CancerNews-Medical.net

Molecular biologists elucidate the key role of motor proteins in cell division

Proper chromosome segregation into two future daughter cells requires the mitotic spindle to elongate in anaphase. However, although some candidate proteins are implicated in this process, the molecular mechanism that drives spindle elongation in human cells has been unknown, until now! Researchers at the Croatian Ruđer Bošković Institute (RBI) have discovered the exact molecular mechanism of bridging microtubules sliding and its role in proper distribution of genetic material during cell division. These latest results were published in the scientific journal Developmental Cell (IF: 10.092).
ScienceScience Daily

New super-resolution microscopy method approaches the atomic scale

Scientists at Weill Cornell Medicine have developed a computational technique that greatly increases the resolution of atomic force microscopy, a specialized type of microscope that "feels" the atoms at a surface. The method reveals atomic-level details on proteins and other biological structures under normal physiological conditions, opening a new window on cell biology, virology and other microscopic processes.
ScienceEurekAlert

When small epigenomic signals matter

Although each organism has a unique genome, a single gene sequence, each individual has many epigenomes. An epigenome consists of chemical compounds and proteins that can bind to DNA and regulate gene action, either by activating or deactivating them or producing organ- or tissue-specific proteins. As it is a highly dynamic material, it can provide a large amount of information to shed light on the evolution of the various tissues and organs that make up the body.
SciencePhys.org

Mitochondrial ribosome assembly in 3D

In a study published in Nature Communications, researchers at Karolinska Institutet provide insight into the sequence of events leading to formation of functional mitoribosomes and sheds light on the mechanism of action of nine mitoribosome assembly factors involved in this process. The results may help yield novel opportunities for diagnosis and therapeutic intervention for mitochondrial diseases as well as cancer or diabetes.
WildlifeGenomeWeb

PNAS Papers on Historic Helicobacter Spread, Brain Development, C. difficile RNAs

Editor's Note: Some of the articles described below are not yet available at the PNAS site, but they are scheduled to be posted this week. Researchers from the University of Venda, the University of Warwick, and elsewhere explore Helicobacter pylori diversity in Siberia to understand the gut bug's historical spread to the Americas via migrating human populations. With multi-locus sequence typing data on more than 550 H. pylori strains cultivated from individuals in 16 populations in Siberia and Mongolia, along with draft genome sequencing on 54 isolates, the team profiled the genetic diversity of H. pylori strains in the region, compared to available sequences isolates found in individuals from Native American and other populations. Along with H. pylori clusters found in the Americas and Eurasia, the authors saw five ancient and more recently admixed H. pylori sub-populations in Siberia, providing clues to past populations movements into the Americas and beyond. "We inferred a single migration across the Bering land bridge, accompanied by a dramatic reduction in effective population size," they write, "followed by bidirectional Holocene gene flow between Asia and the Americas." GenomeWeb has more on the study, here.
ChemistryDaily Californian

Berkeley Lab study uses baker’s yeast to identify toxicity of metals

A team of researchers at Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, or Berkeley Lab, published a study May 4 using baker’s yeast to evaluate the toxicity of lanthanides, a group of metals previously thought to be less toxic. Lanthanides are a series of elements commonly used in areas such as renewable energy...
Sciencestanford.edu

SLAC physicist honored for precision particle theory research

As experimental particle physicists push their research to new heights of precision, theoretical physicists must also push boundaries so their predictions keep pace. Now, Bernhard Mistlberger, a particle theorist at the Department of Energy’s SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory, has won the European Physical Society’s Gribov Medal for his efforts to do exactly that.
ScienceEurekAlert

Study identifies trigger for 'head-to-tail' axis development in human embryo

Scientists have identified key molecular events in the developing human embryo between days 7 and 14 - one of the most mysterious, yet critical, stages of our development. The second week of gestation represents a critical stage of embryo development, or embryogenesis. Failure of development during this time is one of the major causes of early pregnancy loss. Understanding more about it will help scientists to understand how it can go wrong, and take steps towards being able to fix problems.
WildlifeMedicalXpress

Biologists using zebrafish to study COVID-19 effects

A group of UO biologists has developed a promising new model to study how underlying conditions exacerbate the health issues caused by COVID-19. The key to the model's potential is the use of zebrafish, because they have the same cellular components that the virus uses to infect humans. And they also have the same biological mechanisms that cause the underlying conditions.