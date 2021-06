Touhou LostWord is a gacha RPG that has been published by Good Smile Company for Android and iOS. If you don’t know much about the Touhou franchise, be sure to look at our review where we go a bit in-depth into its cast and history. Even without much knowledge of the franchise, with how diverse the cast is, one is almost guaranteed to find someone you’re fond of. At the start of the game, the Lostword incident hits the player with a lot of new information. Although it has a tutorial for combat, many mechanics are not thoroughly explored. In this guide of Touhou LostWord, we will include various tips and tricks around the gacha game and discuss everything in detail, which one needs to know while starting.