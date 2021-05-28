Nutball Flying Competition: A Demolition Derby in the Sky

The world’s first electric flying racing car, the Airspeeder Mk3, has finally completed the first set of test flights and looks ready for the inaugural race due to take place later this year. It was in 2019 when Australian millionaire Matt Pearson founded two companies, Alauda Aeronautics and Airspeeder, with an ambitious aim of creating the world’s first racing series for electric flying cars. While Alauda Aeronautics was set up to develop and manufacture the racing pods, Airspeeder’s job is to conduct the EXA racing series. After revealing the full-size, race-ready version of the Airspeeder Mk3 flying racing car last month, Airspeeder has released an adrenalin-pumping video on its official YouTube channel that showcases the racer airborne for the first time.