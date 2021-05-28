Nutball Flying Competition: A Demolition Derby in the Sky
You’ve probably heard of the demolition derby. Thoughts about cars smashing into each other pops up in your mind. The Shreveport Area Radio Kontrol Society (S.H.A.R.K.S.) took that idea and created their own version in the air. The Nutball Demolition Derby in the sky usually takes place during the S.H.A.R.K.S. Fly In days in the spring. It’s their fun take on the competitive flying competitions done by the Academy of Model Aeronautics (AMA). Five remote control airplane pilots are selected Each flies a Nutball aircraft with the purpose of clipping a streamer attached to his or her opponent’s Nutball or knocking them out of the sky.www.arklatexweekend.com