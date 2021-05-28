Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Negative fundamentals pull market to major support levels

By Randy Martinson
AG Week
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe third week of May was another tough week in the grains — all except for corn and July canola, which were the only markets to end with weekly gains. The pressure was due to negative fundamentals as rapid planting progress is giving the grains a chance at above average yields in most regions. To top that off, most of the U.S. is sitting with adequate to surplus moisture conditions. Adding to the selling pressure were rain events in the Northern Plains. Although most of North Dakota came up short on the forecasted rain, there was enough rain in most regions to help with germination.

www.agweek.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Colorado State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wheat#Drought#Row Crop#Weather#Ethanol
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Country
Japan
News Break
Markets
Country
Brazil
Country
China
Related
MarketsDailyFx

Mid-Week Technical Outlook: USD Majors, Gold & Bitcoin- FOMC Levels

Weekly Technical Update on USD Majors, Commodities. Technical setups we’re tracking across the USD Majors / Commodities / Bitcoin. Updated levels across the Dollar Majors heading into FOMC / weekly close. New to Gold Trading? Get started with this Free How to Trade Gold -Beginners Guide. US Dollar Battle Lines...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-U.S. hog futures fall daily limit as China rebuilds its herd

CHICAGO, June 16 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) lean hog futures fell their daily 3-cent limit on Wednesday, pressured by falling U.S. wholesale prices for pork products and news of increasing hog numbers in China, traders said. China's pig herd rose 23.5% in May from a year earlier, state...
Agriculturedtnpf.com

Periodic Updates on the Grains, Livestock Futures Markets

OMAHA (DTN) -- As we near Wednesday's close, December corn is down 1/4 cent, November soybeans are down 24 3/4 cents, July KC wheat is up 2 1/4 cents and September Minneapolis wheat is up 11 1/2 cents. November soybeans are being pulled lower by a 3.21-cent drop in July soybean oil as concerns about a weaker biofuels mandate continue to exert downward pressure on prices. November canola is trading over 3% lower and August palm oil closed down 3.2% earlier Wednesday. Other commodities are mixed with the September Dow Jones futures trading down 150 points and the September U.S. Dollar Index up 0.02. August gold is trading up $5.00 and July crude oil is down 10 cents.
Businessinvesting.com

Are U.S. Dollar’s Post-FOMC Gains Sustainable?

Investors drove the U.S. dollar sharply higher on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve signalled an earlier interest rate hike. Thirteen out of 18 policy-makers now see as many as two rate hikes by the end of 2023. In March, only seven members saw a move in 2023, with the majority looking for rates to remain unchanged into 2024. This dramatic shift in expectations was motivated by stronger-than-expected growth and inflation. The improvements in the U.S. economy have clearly convinced policy-makers that “inflation could turn out to be higher and more persistent than we expect,” according to Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. Growth and inflation forecasts were raised for 2021 and 2023. The most dramatic change was in their estimates for core PCE, which was raised by a full percentage point to 3.4% for 2021.
Currenciesdailyforex.com

GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Testing Major Support Level

The British pound initially tried to rally during the trading session on Wednesday but then gave back the gains as people start to worry about the Federal Reserve and whether or not it is going to taper within the next couple of years. The US dollar spiked higher as not only did people start running away from anything that was not the greenback, but they also started to cause a bond spike, so it made the feedback loop kick into full gear.
AgricultureArkansas Online

Wheat crops on track to ease supply concerns

Farmers around the world are gearing up to collect abundant wheat crops in the coming weeks, helping ease a global grain shortfall that's fueled a surge in prices. Spring rains showered fields in the Black Sea region, the U.S. Plains and the European Union, bolstering prospects for the approaching winter-wheat harvest across major suppliers. The staple is the first major crop collected in the Northern Hemisphere, and hefty harvests will aid in replenishing grain silos drained by surging Chinese demand and poor weather last year.
Stocksactionforex.com

The Dollar Index Increased Significantly After The Fed’s Economic Forecasts Yesterday

The US stock indices fell sharply following the Fed’s statements yesterday. What happened? For now, the Federal Reserve maintained all stimulus programs and left interest rates unchanged. But the inflation outlook was changed from “temporary” to “stable,” followed by the increase (from 2.4% to 3.4% annually), which triggered a sharp sell-off in the market. At the Fed press conference, Jerome Powell said that the Fed is ready to change its monetary policy any minute if the situation changes. First of all, the discussion is about a possible cut of the QE program at the next Fed meeting, as the Fed officials expect stronger employment reports during summer. The interest rate is planned to increase no earlier than in 2023. Amid this news, the entire stock market has shifted into the red zone. This does not mean that the uptrend in the indices is over. The monetary policy remains the same until August, so after the correction, analysts expect the growth of quotes on the indices.
Currenciesdailyhodl.com

Altcoins Could See Major Market Shift if Bitcoin Breaks This Level, According to Nicholas Merten

Altcoins may be about to witness a major market shift if Bitcoin (BTC) breaks a certain level, says closely-followed crypto analyst Nicholas Merten. In a new strategy session, Merten tells his 461,000 subscribers that the news of El Salvador embracing Bitcoin as legal tender could be the catalyst that sparks a new narrative favoring the world’s flagship crypto asset.
Trafficbirminghamnews.net

Brent may test $78-80 levels, support at $68-70 levels

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 16 (ANI): Brent crude oil prices may test higher levels of USD 78 to 80 and the support may be at USD 68 to 70 level, Emkay Wealth Management said on Wednesday.But the rise may be to a certain extent limited by the strength in US dollar against other currency majors.
Marketsagfax.com

DTN Cotton Close: Market Grinds Higher

The cotton market finished higher Tuesday, pressing towards the 87.00-cent mark. Its recovery was peripherally inspired by the Chicago grains halting their bearish declines, but more directly, the emergence of supremely hot weather for West Texas. For the next several days, West Texas is scheduled to suffer triple-digit temperatures. Although...
Marketspropertyindustryeye.com

Housing market steadies at elevated levels

The UK residential property market steadied in the past week, remaining at significantly elevated levels overall with new vendor enquires holding flat at 26% above average, while buyers dipped 6% to help partially redress the significant demand/supply imbalance, the latest data from the Yomdel Property Sentiment Tracker (YPST) showed. Landlords...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

GRAINS-Corn firms on U.S. crop worries, wheat gains ground

SINGAPORE, June 16 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures rose on Wednesday, supported by concerns over potential yield losses from recent unfavourable weather in parts of the U.S. Midwest. Wheat rose for the first time in four session and soybeans edged higher. The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board Of...
BusinessDailyFx

Chinese Yuan (CNH) Muted While China's Economic Recovery Slows

Chinese Data Reinforces Slowing Economic Recovery View. A broadly softer set of Chinese data than expected and thus reinforcing the view that China’s economic recovery moderating. Industrial production rose 8.8% in May, which had been slower than the prior month (9.8%) and expectations (9.0%), this had been a similar case for retail sales, which rose 12.4%, compared to 13.6% expected.
Industryagfax.com

DTN Grain Open: Forecasts Send Market Reeling Overnight

Pre-6 a.m. Globex Prices: December corn is down 28 cents, November soybeans are down 37 1/2 cents and July KC wheat is down 20 1/2 cents. CME Globex Recap: Grain markets are sharply lower overnight as weather models flipped more favorably over the weekend for the 6-10 and 8-14 day period. Grains will now be forced to reconcile a more favorable forecast with areas which need improved weather following a tough start to June.
BusinessFXStreet.com

US Yields Soar, Dollar Ends Mixed into FOMC Meet

Yen, Swiss Franc Slump; Aussie, Kiwi Up, Asians Dip. Summary: The benchmark US 10-year Treasury yield soared 5 basis points to 1.50% ahead of this week’s (early Thursday Sydney) Federal Reserve monetary policy announcement. The Dollar, however, closed mixed against its rivals even as US bond yields rose. Markets yesterday saw a delayed reaction to Thursday’s large US CPI increase (the Core number was the biggest in more than 10 years), the Dollar soared over the weekend. The Dollar Index (USD/DXY), a favoured gauge of the Greenback’s value against a basket of 5 major currencies, rallied 0.50% to 90.50 over the weekend. Overnight, USD/DXY ended flat at 90.50. Trading conditions were thin in Asia on Monday due to bank holidays in Australia (Queen’s Birthday) and China (Dragon Boat Festival). Against the Japanese Yen, the Dollar broke through 110.00 finishing up 0.47% at 110.07 (109.60 Friday). The USD/CHF soared to an overnight high at 0.90014 before easing to settle at 0.8995, (0.8975 yesterday) up 0.4%. The Euro finished little changed at 1.2118 (1.2113). Sterling settled at 1.4106 (1.4112 Monday). Traditional high yielder, the Australian Dollar was up 0.19% to 0.7712 (0.7702) while the Kiwi (NZD/USD) edged up to 0.7142 from 0.7127. USD/CAD nudged lower to 1.2145 from 1.2157. Against China’s Offshore Yuan, the Greenback (USD/CNH) broke through the 6.4 barrier to end higher at 6.4065 (6.3965 yesterday). Wall Street stocks were mixed. The DOW lost 0.25% to 34,375 (34,460). The S&P 500 edged up to 4,255 (4,245). Global bond yields were mostly higher. Germany’s 10-year Bund yield rose 2 basis points to -0.25%. Japan’s 10-year JGB yield finished at 0.03% from 0.02%.
Agriculturewisfarmer.com

Fertilizer markets boom on mixed fundamentals

International fertilizer markets are currently experiencing an unseasonal boost in prices and demand, with some prices hitting historical highs. The major question now for producers, traders, co-operatives and farmers, is if current levels will be sustained and what availability will look like moving through the second half of 2021?. While...
Agricultureagrinews-pubs.com

USDA keeps price projections unchanged

WASHINGTON — With a few minor tweaks in the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s supply and demand estimates on June 10, the trade now turns its focus on weather and the upcoming acreage and grain stocks reports. Here’s a summary of the supply and demand report. Corn: The 2021-2022 season-average farm...