Welcome to the WHAT THE TRUCK?!? newsletter. In this issue, new Nintendo Switch, old chip problems; another vessel stuck in Suez; fake coronavirus cures; and more. Insert quarter — Last week, Nintendo made the video game (and supply chain) industry do a double take when it announced an upgraded version of its flagship console, the Nintendo Switch. The device, seemingly called Nintendo Switch Pro, could begin production as early as July for a September release. This news comes just a month after Nintendo reported its own struggles with finding microchips. ARS Technica reports, “Nintendo forecast a 12 percent drop in sales of its flagship Switch in the financial year ending in March 2022, citing potential issues with procuring important components.”