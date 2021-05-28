What Are Macro Viruses? And Can Windows Defender Protect You From Them?

The eternal rivalry between Windows and macOS is waged by fervent enthusiasts who are always arguing on how one is better than the other. Naturally, the number of users who claim Windows is better is much bigger because of Windows’ share of the desktop OS market. As of December 2020, Microsoft Windows is estimated to be used by nearly two-thirds of PC or laptop users worldwide, while macOS is limited to less than one-fifth of users. Although both — Windows and macOS (previously Mac OS, short for Macintosh Operating System) — were invented around the same time, Windows enjoys a bigger user base because it is easily available and compatible with a wide range of hardware. On the other hand, macOS is Apple’s proprietary operating system limited to the Mac line of computers, including the MacBook models, iMac, Mac mini, and Mac Pro — unless you manage to build a fully functional Hackintosh by yourself.