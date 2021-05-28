Cancel
West Memphis, AR

Next week is aim for I-40 bridge timeline

 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWEST MEMPHIS -- Transportation officials in Arkansas and Tennessee hope to release the schedule next week for reopening the Interstate 40 bridge over the Mississippi River. Engineers from the adjoining states announced Thursday that they had decided how to fix the fractured bridge, electing to add steel plating around the cracked area. That fix, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation, can be completed several weeks sooner than the alternative -- replacing the entire 900-foot beam.

