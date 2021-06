British tourists are facing the threat of quarantine for popular European destinations, even as Boris Johnson holds out the hope of easier travel this summer for those with two jabs.EU leaders agreed to step up coordination of travel restrictions, after German chancellor Angela Merkel warned them at a Brussels summit on Thursday that the continent was “on thin ice” in its battle to keep out the Delta variant of Covid-19.The agreement came as the UK government added Malta, Madeira, Majorca and Ibiza to its “green list” of areas that can be visited without the need for quarantine on return.Grant...