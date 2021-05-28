Cancel
Teen Spends Years Building Underground Cave by Hand

By WFXB Staff
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a teen got into a fight with his parents he went to extreme levels to avoid them…by building an underground lair! His “young man cave” took six years to complete by hand and comes with a living room, a bedroom, a heating system, wi-fi, and a music system. He said the whole thing only cost $60!

