Teen Spends Years Building Underground Cave by Hand

Last week I came across a headline online about the return of teen spending, according to a study by an investment bank called Piper Sandler. It just conducted its 40th semi-annual “Taking Stock With Teens” survey of Generation Z teenagers and made this declaration in big letters. I chuckled and thought to myself, “Yeah, I knew that already.” With Maeve now 20 years old and Phoebe and Sophie just turning 18, I’ve seen firsthand how their spending has made a major comeback this year. From buying “cool” clothes, almost-weekly trips to Mashpee Commons and the return of iced coffee runs, they’re definitely making up for those months of essential “lockdown” caused by the pandemic. As both a guy who knows quite a bit about personal finance and a father, my hope is that they will be prudent and thoughtful in their purchases, yet at the same time I’m happy to see a return to normal life, pre-COVID.