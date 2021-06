Adafruit has announced the launch of its new half USB Key, half Adafruit QT Py in the form of the Adafruit Trinkey QT2040. The new PCB is designed by Adafruit to slot into any USB A port on a computer or laptop. The board is equipped with an RP2040 microcontroller on board together with a RGB NeoPixel, a reset and bootloader or user button and a STEMMA QT Port on the end and is now available to purchase priced at $7.50. The Adafruit Trinkey QT2040 board comes supplied with 8 MB of QSPI flash memory so you can put all of our CircuitPython drivers on the disk!