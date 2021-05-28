FYI: Outdoor fun abounds for Memorial Day weekend

WHITE BIRD —“Back With a Bang!” is here! This coming weekend is Father’s Day weekend and that always means White Bird Rodeo and White Bird Days Parade. The rodeo will be held at the Twin Bridges arena, which is six miles south of White Bird. The rodeo begins at 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, June 18 and 19, with the tickets costing $10 for adults and $5 for kids, children under five are free. There will be music in town both nights. Saturday events kick off with a Cowboy Breakfast at the IOOF Hall from 7-10 a.m. The parade lines up at 10 a.m. and goes through town at 11 a.m. We are honored to have Al and Cheryl Bolden as the Grand Marshals this year. They are very special people and contribute a lot to the community. If you want to know if a book from the White Bird library is good, look in the front cover. Al has probably read it already and left an evaluation. There will be lots of activities in town for adults and kids, including a bounce house for the kids at Pleasant View Baptist Church. Bring the kids by and let them use up some energy.