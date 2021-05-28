Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

JuriÄ‡ replaces Nicola as coach at Torino

By Associated Press
Posted by 
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 19 days ago

TURIN, Italy -- Torino named Ivan JuriÄ‡ as its new coach on Friday, with the Croatian signing a three-year contract at the Serie A club. JuriÄ‡ had coached Hellas Verona for the last two seasons, steering the small club to two top-half finishes in Serie A. Verona announced earlier that...

www.dailyherald.com
Daily Herald

Daily Herald

Chicago, IL
15K+
Followers
98K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs. We are one of the top 25 fastest growing media companies in the U.S., covering news, business and entertainment in the Chicago suburbs.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Juri#Torino#Italy#Croatian#Serie A Verona#Crotone#Italian#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
Place
Europe
News Break
Sports
Related
SoccerYardbarker

Torino Manager Nicola Previews the Upcoming Serie A Fixture Against Lazio

After a months-long delay due to a coronavirus-related issue, Lazio and Torino will finally have their scheduled return Serie A fixture, which will take place tomorrow from the Stadio Olimpico. Torino still has not cleared itself from possibly being relegated this season as it stands a mere three points above...
SoccerYardbarker

Lazio vs Torino: The Projected Starting Lineups

Lazio take on Torino at the Stadio Olimpico in Matchday 25 of the 2020/21 Serie A. As it stands in the top flight of Italian football, the Biancocelesti sit in sixth with a record of 21-4D-11L (67 points) and the Granata sit in 17th with a record of 7W-14D-15L (35 points).
SoccerYardbarker

Lazio vs Torino: Match Preview, Team News, Prediction

On Tuesday, May 18, 2021, the Stadio Olimpico hosts Lazio vs Torino in Matchday 25 of the 2020/21 Serie A. In the 143 times that the two clubs have played each other in Serie A, the Biancocelesti have won on 42 occasions, the Granata have won on 44 occasions and there have been 57 draws. When playing at home, Lazio has a record of 26W-33D-13L against Torino.
SoccerTribal Football

Vanja Milinkovic-Savic signs new Torino deal

Vanja Milinkovic-Savic has signed a new deal with Torino. The 24 year-old goalkeeper has penned terms to 2024. Milinkovic-Savic played five Serie A games in 2020-21 and kept one clean sheet in the process, as he has been used mostly as a back-up to Sardinian shot stopper Salvatore Sirigu. Previously...
NFLBoston Globe

Real Madrid hires Carlo Ancelotti as coach to replace Zinedine Zidane

Real Madrid hired Carlo Ancelotti as coach on Tuesday to replace Zinedine Zidane, who quit last week after the team’s first trophyless season in more than a decade. The 61-year-old Ancelotti left as manager of Premier League club Everton to take over in Madrid, where he coached for two seasons from 2013 to 2015. The Spanish club said that Ancelotti has agreed to a three-year contract and that a press conference was scheduled Wednesday. Zidane was Ancelotti’s assistant when Madrid won its 10th European title in 2014. Ancelotti also led Madrid to titles in the Copa del Rey, the Spanish Super Cup and FIFA’s Club World Cup. Zidane, who led Madrid to three consecutive Champions League titles from 2016-18, quit last week saying he didn’t have the support of the club for a long-term project. Zidane’s Madrid fought for the Spanish league title until the final round but finished two points behind city rival Atlético Madrid, failing to defend its title and lift back-to-back league trophies for the first time since 2007-08.
Soccersempremilan.com

Sky: Milan have made their decision as €10m loanee will return to Torino

Soualiho Meite joined Milan during the January transfer window as an emergency solution, filling in for Ismael Bennacer who struggled with injuries. Although he wasn’t terrible, it’s been confirmed that he won’t stay. Milan paid €500K to Torino for the loan and there was also a buy-out option of around...
SoccerPosted by
Reuters

Inzaghi named new Inter coach to replace Conte

Simone Inzaghi has been named the new Inter Milan coach on a two-year deal, replacing Antonio Conte, the Serie A champions confirmed on Thursday. "FC Internazionale Milano would like to welcome Simone Inzaghi to the Club, as our new First Team Coach: the Italian manager has signed a two-year deal with the Nerazzurri," read a club statement.
UEFAThe Offside

AC Milan Decide Not To Permanently Sign French Midfielder From Torino

Manuele Baiocchini is reporting that AC Milan have decided not to take up their option to buy midfielder Soualiho Meite from Torino following his six month loan at the club. The player was frustratingly selected by Stefano Pioli off the bench over Sandro Tonali much to the shock of Milanisti but the club will not be committing the 8-9 million euros to keep him permanently.
Soccernigeriasoccernet.com

SERIE A - Torino on-exit backliner Lyanco tracked by two clubs

Coming from a couple mostly disappointing seasonal performances, 24-year old Brazilian centre-back Lyanco, close to join Sporting Lisbon last summer, is now meant to part ways with Torino in any case. Rather fit a 4-man backline, Sao Paulo alumni is likely to be sidelined in full by new Granata boss, Ivan Juric.
SoccerYardbarker

Lazio and AC Milan to Battle Over Torino Midfielder Daniele Baselli

Lazio eyes midfield help this summer while preparing for possible departures, so Torino FC Daniele Baselli is a name the Biancocelesti could pursue. According to Tuttosport (via Lazio News 24), the Rome-based club has surveyed the player, and Torino is likely open to selling. The 29-year-old has another year left on his contract, so they’ll need to sell if they don’t want to lose him for free.
SoccerWorld Soccer Talk

Skriniar lifts Slovakia to win over Poland

Saint Petersburg (AFP) – Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar fired Slovakia to a 2-1 victory over neighbours Poland on Monday in their opening game at Euro 2020 in Saint Petersburg. An own goal from Poland goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny handed Slovakia the lead on 18 minutes, but Karol Linetty equalised for...
Premier LeaguetheScore

Report: Tottenham set to appoint Fonseca this week

Paulo Fonseca just needs to dot the I's and cross the T's to become Tottenham's new manager. The Portuguese touchline tactician and north London side are set to agree on terms that'll be officially announced later this week, according to the Guardian's Fabrizio Romano and Marcus Christenson. The deal is...
Premier Leagueplanetfootball.com

Achraf Hakimi next? The 23 players Chelsea have signed from Serie A

Chelsea are reportedly lining up a move for Inter Milan’s Achraf Hakimi – but how much success have the Blues had shopping in Italy previosuly?. After joining Inter from Real Madrid in 2020, Hakimi has established himself as one of the best full-backs in the world and is reportedly valued at around £69million.
Soccersempremilan.com

Sky: Milan defender Moscow-bound for €4m; Toulouse star wanted to replace Castillejo

AC Milan are close to saying goodbye to Diego Laxalt while Samu Castillejo could soon follow him out of the exit door, according to a report. Manuele Baiocchini provided a transfer market update regarding Milan’s potential sales (via MilanNews), focusing in particular on Laxalt and Castillejo. He confirmed that the Uruguayan full-back is closing in on a move to Dinamo Moscow, with a deal expected to be closed at €4m.
Premier Leaguegoal.com

Miazga set to return from Anderlecht loan to Chelsea

The US men's national team defender seemed to find a home in Belgium's capital club but his loan deal won't be made permanent. Matt Miazga is set to return to Chelsea after a loan spell at Anderlecht, with the Belgian giants priced out of an extension by the European champions.