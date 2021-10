SAN ANGELO, TX — With the season on the line and playoff contention in jeopardy, the San Angelo Central Bobcats (2-4)(0-2) hosted the Midland High Bulldogs (2-3)(1-0) at San Angelo Stadium Thursday night, Oct. 7, at 7 p.m. Following a string of losses that had to have left a bad taste in their mouth, the Bobcats finally claimed their first district win of the season, and did it in a dominating fashion. A smothering defense and an explosive running game paved the way to a 41-17 win over the Bulldogs. The Bulldogs won the toss and elected to receive for the opening kickoff. Beginning at the 30…

