My first attempt at entering the Cambridge University Botanical Garden (CUBG) without a pre-booked ticket failed miserably (“No, we can’t make an exception just because you walked all the way from Fitzwilliam College”). So I returned, a week later, prepared for the worst. There was a short moment of distress when I was told that I’d booked a “friend-ticket” even though I was “not a friend”. But it appears they took pity on me.