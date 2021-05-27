Cancel
Red Lake Falls, MN

RED LAKE FALLS SOFTBALL LOSES ON WALK-OFF AGAINST ROSEAU

 21 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Red Lake Falls Eagles Softball team was in action on Thursday taking on the Roseau Rams in an Agassiz Valley Conference game on Conference Night in Greenbush. A very well played game with solid hitting, pitching, and defense went the way of the Rams as they earned the walk-off victory by a score of 6-5. “Roseau played really well. I talked to their coach after the game and she said this was probably the best game they’ve put together all year,” said the Red Lake Falls Head Coach Ben Hanson.

