My fiancee and I went camping together for the first time over the weekend, it certainly won’t be the last! As we were packing to leave, we were trying to come up with some to cook as a nice snack. Looking in our pantry we saw that we had a can of chili that had not be used and was just collecting dust. In the fridge, we had some cream cheese and shredded cheese we had been trying to get rid of…so Gabby had a light bulb moment. She literally blurted out “let’s make chili cheese dip!”. Y’all, it was SO GOOD! Like oh my! It also SUPER easy to make.