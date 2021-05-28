Cancel
Best of White Mountains voting being tabulated

By Jim Headley Editor
WMI Central
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSHOW LOW — With more than 20,000 votes tallied, the Best of the White Mountains winners are about to be announced. In April, White Mountain Publishing (the parent company of the White Mountain Independent or WMI) invited readers to vote on their favorite businesses in the White Mountain area. Those votes are being tabulated by an independent national corporation and the top three in each of more than 140 business categories will be publicly announced in a WMI publication in July.

