IFixit has posted a teardown video that takes a look inside the new mini-LED 'Liquid Retina XDR Display' on the 12.9-inch iPad Pro. Apple’s M1 system-on-chip seems to be making its way into all of their products, and perhaps most excitingly it’s made it into the 2021 iPad Pro. That officially puts the new iPads Pro on par with the latest MacBook Air, Pro, and iMac in terms of computing power, and that’s not even the most exciting upgrade! The 12.9-inch iPad Pro now has a fancy new display technology called mini-LED, which is what we’ll be dissecting in this video.