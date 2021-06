As much as the stars have crossed the Denver Nuggets this season, the bruised and battered team continues to push ahead in the NBA playoffs, defying all odds.Driving the news: The Nuggets will battle the Suns in the Western Conference second-round playoff series that tips off tonight in Phoenix.The showdown starts at 8pm MT on TNT. Why it matters: Pundits all but wrote off the Nuggets after No. 2 player Jamal Murray went down in April with a season-ending injury. Yet, the team has shown resilience and adaptability, with numerous under-the-radar players stepping up to fill key roles anchored around...