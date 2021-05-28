Apple's Lisa Jackson sees 'economic opportunity' in Clean Energy Standard
Apple's Lisa Jackson believes that a shift to the Clean Energy Standard will benefit everyone, despite how the move troubles people who are worried for their current jobs. Lisa Jackson, Apple Vice President, Environment, Policy and Social Initiatives, has reaffirmed Apple's stance on renewable, clean energy. Speaking at the Department of Energy's Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy (ARPA-E) summit, she backed the plan for a US-wide approach.forums.appleinsider.com