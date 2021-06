Apple has renewed "The Mosquito Coast" on Apple TV+ for a second season just before the season one finale. "The Mosquito Coast" follows an inventor and his family on the run from the US government. The seven-episode first season was created on the 40th anniversary of the book that inspired the series. "'The Mosquito Coast' has captured the imagination of viewers all over the world, not only because of its adrenaline-fueled action and adventure, but also for the engaging family story and captivating performances at its heart," said Matt Cherniss, Apple's head of programming. "We can't wait to find out what comes next for the Fox family, and for audiences to continue to experience the thrill ride."