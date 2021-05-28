Cancel
MEI drops an anthem for black women with "See Us"

By Evan Crandell
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMEI continues to establish her musical voice, and we are all better off for it. The South London vocalist, bassist, and producer has never been one to avoid getting personal in her music, but her latest single “See Us” is perhaps her most urgent to date. Written in the aftermath of the murder of George Floyd, the new single acts as a call to Black women to demand to be seen as they are. With genre-bending production from the duo A Good Friend and an accompanying video filmed during lockdown, “See Us” demonstrates MEI’s resilient spirit with a message that is both salient and timeless.

George Floyd
