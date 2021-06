In a sport full of change, experience does not necessarily equal speed, and the young Blue Devils have made their presence known. On the nation’s biggest stage, the NCAA Championships at Nathan Benderson Park in Sarasota, Fla., Duke earned itself an impressive 16th place finish, with gut-check performances from each of its three boats. The Varsity Eight finished fourth in the C final (16th overall), the Varsity Four finished third in the Petite Final (ninth overall) and the Second Varsity Eight won the C final (13th overall). Overall, 16th is a particularly impressive performance given the tremendous depth and versatility of the competition.