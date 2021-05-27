Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Astronomy

Quark-gluon plasma flows like water

Science Daily
 22 days ago

What does quark-gluon plasma -- the hot soup of elementary particles formed a few microseconds after the Big Bang -- have in common with tap water? Scientists say it's the way it flows. A new study, published today in the journal SciPost Physics, has highlighted the surprising similarities between quark-gluon...

www.sciencedaily.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Planck
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Molecules#Plasma#Quark#Gluon#Scipost Physics#Universe#Navier Stokes#Quantum Chromodynamics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Astronomy
News Break
Science
Related
Astronomydailygalaxy.com

“Quark Star as Big as Our Solar System” –Triggered the Brightest Explosion in the Observable Universe

An enigma within a mystery revealed an explanation to the peculiar emission lines seen in a supernovae as bright as an entire galaxy – SN 2006gy, a hypernova or quark-nova (a hypothetical supernova that gives birth to a quark star instead of a neuron star) inside galaxy NGC 1260, some 250 million light-years away, first discovered on September 18, 2006- as well as an explanation for its previously unknown origin.
Sciencearxiv.org

Longitudinal Plasma Motions Generated by Shear Alfvén Waves in Plasma with Thermal Misbalance

Compressional plasma perturbations may cause thermal misbalance between plasma heating and cooling processes. This misbalance significantly affects the dispersion properties of compressional waves providing a feedback between the perturbations and plasmas. It has been shown that Alfvén waves may induce longitudinal (compressional) plasma motions. In the present study, we analyze the effects of thermal misbalance caused by longitudinal plasma motions induced by shear Alfvén waves. We show that thermal misbalance leads to appearance of exponential bulk flows, which itself modifies the Alfvén induced plasma motions. In the case of sinusoidal Alfvén waves, we show how the amplitude and phase shift of induced longitudinal motions gain dependence on the Alfvén wave frequency while shedding light on its functionality. This feature has been investigated analytically in application to coronal conditions. We also consider the evolution of longitudinal plasma motions induced by the shear sinusoidal Alfvén wave by numerical methods before comparing the results obtained with our presented analytical predictions to justify the model under consideration in the present study.
Physicsarxiv.org

Gradient expansion technique for inhomogeneous, magnetized quark matter

A quark-magnetic Ginzburg-Landau (qHGL) gradient expansion of the free energy of two-flavor inhomogeneous quark matter in a magnetic field $H$ is derived analytically. It can be applied away from the Lifshitz point, generalizing standard Ginzburg-Landau techniques. The thermodynamic potential is written as a sum of the thermal contribution, the non-thermal lowest Landau level contribution, and the non-thermal qHGL functional, which handles any arbitrary position-dependent periodic modulation of the chiral condensate as an input. The qHGL approximation has two main practical features: (1) it is fast to compute; (2) it applies to non-plane-wave modulations such as solitons even when the amplitude of the condensate and its gradients are large (unlike standard Ginzburg-Landau techniques). It agrees with the output of numerical techniques based on standard regularization schemes and reduces to known results at zero temperature ($T = 0$) in benchmark studies. It is found that the region of the $\mu$-$T$ plane (where $\mu$ is the chemical potential) occupied by the inhomogeneous phase expands, as $H$ increases and $T$ decreases.
Sciencearxiv.org

Topology of spaces of smooth functions and gradient-like flows with prescribed singularities on surfaces

By a gradient-like flow on a closed orientable surface $M$, we mean a closed 1-form $\beta$ defined on $M$ punctured at a finite set of points (sources and sinks of $\beta$) such that there exists a Morse function $f$ on $M$, called an energy function of $\beta$, whose critical points coincide with equilibria of $\beta$, and the pair $(f,\beta)$ has a canonical form near each critical point of $f$. Let $\mathcal{B}=\mathcal{B}(\beta_0)$ be the space of all gradient-like flows on $M$ having the same types of local singularities as a flow $\beta_0$, and $\mathcal{F}=\mathcal{F}(f_0)$ the space of all Morse functions on $M$ having the same types of local singularities as an energy function $f_0$ of $\beta_0$. We prove that the spaces $\mathcal{F}$ and $\mathcal{B}$, equipped with $C^\infty$ topologies, are homotopy equivalent to some manifold $\mathcal{M}_s$, moreover their decompositions into $\mathrm{Diff}^0(M)$-orbits are given by two transversal fibrations on $\mathcal{M}_s$. Similar results are proved for topological equivalence classes on $\mathcal{F}$ and $\mathcal{B}$, and for non-Morse singularities.
AstronomyPosted by
The Independent

The black hole at the centre of the Milky Way may be something even more mysterious, scientists say

Scientists believe that there is a supermassive black hole at the middle of our Milky Way galaxy – but new research has suggested that something more mysterious could be in the centre.Sagittarius A*, the huge object at the centre of our galaxy with a mass of approximately four million suns, was always assumed to be a black hole by the movement of the stars around it.In 2014, however, that assumption was challenged as a gas cloud known as G2 came close to the black hole. Scientists expected the cloud to be destroyed by the huge gravitational forces of Sagittarius A*;...
ScienceNature.com

Fluid flows on many scales

A single equation can describe how fluids flow across a wide range of length scales, from ocean currents to swimming algae. The difference merely lies in the Reynolds number, says Julia Yeomans. You have full access to this article via your institution. The Navier–Stokes equation, written down by Claude-Louis Navier...
Physicsarxiv.org

Bayesian estimation of the specific shear and bulk viscosity of the quark-gluon plasma with additional flow harmonic observables

The transport properties of the strongly-coupled quark-gluon plasma created in ultra-relativistic heavy-ion collisions are extracted by Bayesian parameter estimate methods with the latest collision beam energy data from LHC. This Bayesian analysis includes sophisticated flow harmonic observables for the first time. We found that the temperature dependence of specific shear viscosity shows weaker than the previous studies. The results prefer a lower value of specific bulk viscosity and a higher switching temperature to reproduce additional observables. However, the improved statistical uncertainties both on the experimental data and hydrodynamic calculations with additional observables do not help to reduce the final credibility ranges much, indicating a need for improving the dynamical collision model before the hydrodynamic takes place. In addition, the sensitivities of experimental observables to the parameters in hydrodynamic model calculations are quantified. It is found that the analysis benefits most from the symmetric cumulants and non-linear flow modes, which mostly reflect non-linear hydrodynamic responses, in constraining the temperature dependence of the specific shear and bulk viscosity in addition to the previously used flow coefficients.
Sciencearxiv.org

Blazars SED in Conical Plasma Flow : a Monte Carlo study

Nagendra Kumar (1), Pankaj Kushwaha (2) ((1) Department of Physics, Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore, India, (2) Aryabhatta Research Institute of Observational Science (ARIES), Nainital, India) Blazars host the most powerful persistent relativistic conical jet -- a highly collimated anisotropic flow of material/plasma. Motivated by this, we explore the blazar's...
ChemistryPhys.org

Graphene can be used to detect COVID-19 quickly, accurately

Researchers at the University of Illinois Chicago have successfully used graphene—one of the strongest, thinnest known materials—to detect the SARS-CoV-2 virus in laboratory experiments. The researchers say the discovery could be a breakthrough in coronavirus detection, with potential applications in the fight against COVID-19 and its variants. In experiments, researchers...
Physicsarxiv.org

Cosmological particle production in quantum gravity

Quantum theory of a test field on a quantum cosmological spacetime may be viewed as a theory of the test field on an emergent classical background. In such a case, the resulting dressed metric for the field propagation is a function of the quantum fluctuations of the original geometry. When the backreaction is negligible, massive modes can experience an anisotropic Bianchi type I background. The field modes propagating on such a quantum-gravity-induced spacetime can then unveil interesting phenomenological consequences of the super-Planckian scales, such as gravitational particle production. The aim of this paper is to address the issue of gravitational particle production associated to the massive modes in such an anisotropic dressed spacetime. By imposing a suitable adiabatic condition on the vacuum state and computing the energy density of the created particles, the significance of the particle production on the dynamics of the universe in Planck era is discussed.
Physicsarxiv.org

Polarization tensor of magnetized quark-gluon plasma at nonzero baryon density

We derive a general expression for the absorptive part of the one-loop photon polarization tensor in a strongly magnetized quark-gluon plasma at nonzero baryon chemical potential. To demonstrate the application of the main result in the context of heavy-ion collisions, we study the effect of a nonzero baryon chemical potential on the photon emission rate. The rate and the ellipticity of photon emission are studied numerically as a function the transverse momentum (energy) for several values of temperature and chemical potential. When the chemical potential is small compared to the temperature, the rates of the quark and antiquark splitting processes (i.e., $q\rightarrow q +\gamma$ and $\bar{q}\rightarrow \bar{q} +\gamma$, respectively) are approximately the same. However, the quark splitting gradually becomes the dominant process with increasing the chemical potential. We also find that increasing the chemical potential leads to a growing total photon production rate but has only a small effect on the ellipticity of photon emission. The quark-antiquark annihilation ($q+\bar{q}\rightarrow \gamma$) also contributes to the photon production, but its contribution remains relatively small for a wide range of temperatures and chemical potentials investigated.
AstronomyPhys.org

Could the source of the GW190814 event be a black hole-strange quark star system?

On the 14th of August 2019, the LIGO-Virgo collaboration detected a gravitational wave signal believed to be associated with the merging of a binary stellar system composed of a black hole with a mass of 23 times the mass of the sun (M⊙) and a compact object with a mass of about 2.6 M⊙. The nature of GW190814ʼs secondary star is enigmatic, since, according to the current astronomical observations, it could be the heaviest neutron star or the lightest black hole ever observed.
AstronomyScience Daily

Space scientists solve a decades-long gamma-ray burst puzzle

An international team of scientists, led by astrophysicists from the University of Bath in the UK, has measured the magnetic field in a far-off Gamma-Ray Burst, confirming for the first time a decades-long theoretical prediction -- that the magnetic field in these blast waves becomes scrambled after the ejected material crashes into, and shocks, the surrounding medium.
Sciencearxiv.org

Asymmetric temperature equilibration with heat flow from cold to hot in a quantum thermodynamic system

A model computational quantum thermodynamic network is constructed with two variable temperature baths coupled by a linker system, with an asymmetry in the coupling of the linker to the two baths. It is found in computational simulations that the baths come to ``thermal equilibrium" at different bath energies and temperatures. In a sense, heat is observed to flow from cold to hot. A description is given in which a recently defined quantum entropy $S^Q_{univ}$ for a pure state ``universe" continues to increase after passing through the classical equilibrium point of equal temperatures, reaching a maximum at the asymmetric equilibrium. Thus, a second law account $\Delta S^Q_{univ} \ge 0$ holds for the asymmetric quantum process. In contrast, a von Neumann entropy description fails to uphold the entropy law, with a maximum near when the two temperatures are equal, then a decrease $\Delta S^{vN} < 0$ on the way to the asymmetric equilibrium.
SciencePhys.org

Mitochondrial ribosome assembly in 3D

In a study published in Nature Communications, researchers at Karolinska Institutet provide insight into the sequence of events leading to formation of functional mitoribosomes and sheds light on the mechanism of action of nine mitoribosome assembly factors involved in this process. The results may help yield novel opportunities for diagnosis and therapeutic intervention for mitochondrial diseases as well as cancer or diabetes.
AstronomyNew Scientist

NASA image captures powerful energy at the heart of the Milky Way

Source X-ray: NASA/CXC/UMass/Q.D. Wang; Radio: NRF/SARAO/MeerKAT. POWERFUL threads of energy interweave at the heart of the Milky Way in this spectacular image released by NASA. It is designed to give a broader view of the centre of our galaxy and provide insight into solar weather. The image was created using...
ChemistryScience Daily

Inducing and tuning spin interactions in layered material

Source: ARC Centre of Excellence in Future Low-Energy Electronics Technologies. Magnetic-spin interactions that allow spin-manipulation by electrical control allow potential applications in energy-efficient spintronic devices. Researchers now describe the induction of such interactions in a layered material tantalum-sulfide by addition of iron atoms, and tuning by insertion of protons. FULL...
ScienceScience Daily

New super-resolution microscopy method approaches the atomic scale

Scientists at Weill Cornell Medicine have developed a computational technique that greatly increases the resolution of atomic force microscopy, a specialized type of microscope that "feels" the atoms at a surface. The method reveals atomic-level details on proteins and other biological structures under normal physiological conditions, opening a new window on cell biology, virology and other microscopic processes.