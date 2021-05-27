Development anomalies recorded for the first time in a rare tiger moth

Editor's Note: Some of the articles described below are not yet available at the PNAS site, but they are scheduled to be posted this week. Researchers from the University of Venda, the University of Warwick, and elsewhere explore Helicobacter pylori diversity in Siberia to understand the gut bug's historical spread to the Americas via migrating human populations. With multi-locus sequence typing data on more than 550 H. pylori strains cultivated from individuals in 16 populations in Siberia and Mongolia, along with draft genome sequencing on 54 isolates, the team profiled the genetic diversity of H. pylori strains in the region, compared to available sequences isolates found in individuals from Native American and other populations. Along with H. pylori clusters found in the Americas and Eurasia, the authors saw five ancient and more recently admixed H. pylori sub-populations in Siberia, providing clues to past populations movements into the Americas and beyond. "We inferred a single migration across the Bering land bridge, accompanied by a dramatic reduction in effective population size," they write, "followed by bidirectional Holocene gene flow between Asia and the Americas." GenomeWeb has more on the study, here.