Development anomalies recorded for the first time in a rare tiger moth

Science Daily
 22 days ago

The Menetries' tiger moth (Arctia menetriesii) is one of the rarest and most poorly studied Palaearctic moth species. Even though its adult individuals are large and brightly coloured, they are difficult to spot, because they aren't attracted to light, they're not active at night, and they fly reluctantly. Currently, the species only inhabits two countries -- Finland and the Russian Federation, and is included in the Red Lists of both, as Data Deficient in the former and Vulnerable in the latter.

www.sciencedaily.com
#Moth#Russia#Nature Reserve#Scientific Journal#Palaearctic
Engineeringarxiv.org

Development of a large-area timing and position-sensitive foil-MCP detector for mass measurements at the Rare-RI Ring in RIKEN

Z. Ge, H. F. Li, T. Uesaka, S. Naimi, D. Nagae, Y. Abe, S. Omika, F. Suzaki, Y. Yamaguchi, M. Wakasugi, T. Yamaguchi, K. Wakayama, H. Arakawa, K. Inomata, K. Nishimuro, T. Kobayashi, S. Hosoi, Y. Inada, A. Ozawa, S. Suzuki, T. Moriguchi, D. Kamioka, M. Mukai, M. Amano, A. Kitagawa, S. Sato, G. Lorusso, P. Walker, Z. Podolyak, Yu. A. Litvinov, Y. Yano.
ScienceEurekAlert

Particles with 'eyes' allow a closer look at rotational dynamics

Institute of Industrial Science, The University of Tokyo. Tokyo, Japan - Colloids--mixtures of particles made from one substance, dispersed in another substance--crop up in numerous areas of everyday life, including cosmetics, food and dyes, and form important systems within our bodies. Understanding the behavior of colloids therefore has wide-ranging implications, yet investigating the rotation of spherical particles has been challenging. Now, an international team including researchers from The University of Tokyo Institute of Industrial Science has created particles with an off-center core or "eye" that can be tracked using microscopy. Their findings are published in Physical Review X.
Astronomyscitechdaily.com

First-Ever Galaxy Observed in a “Blow-Away” State – Reveals Secrets of the Evolution of the Universe

Small galaxies likely played important role in evolution of the Universe. A new study led by University of Minnesota astrophysicists shows that high-energy light from small galaxies may have played a key role in the early evolution of the Universe. The research gives insight into how the Universe became reionized, a problem that astronomers have been trying to solve for years.
WildlifeGenomeWeb

PNAS Papers on Historic Helicobacter Spread, Brain Development, C. difficile RNAs

Editor's Note: Some of the articles described below are not yet available at the PNAS site, but they are scheduled to be posted this week. Researchers from the University of Venda, the University of Warwick, and elsewhere explore Helicobacter pylori diversity in Siberia to understand the gut bug's historical spread to the Americas via migrating human populations. With multi-locus sequence typing data on more than 550 H. pylori strains cultivated from individuals in 16 populations in Siberia and Mongolia, along with draft genome sequencing on 54 isolates, the team profiled the genetic diversity of H. pylori strains in the region, compared to available sequences isolates found in individuals from Native American and other populations. Along with H. pylori clusters found in the Americas and Eurasia, the authors saw five ancient and more recently admixed H. pylori sub-populations in Siberia, providing clues to past populations movements into the Americas and beyond. "We inferred a single migration across the Bering land bridge, accompanied by a dramatic reduction in effective population size," they write, "followed by bidirectional Holocene gene flow between Asia and the Americas." GenomeWeb has more on the study, here.
WildlifeScience Daily

Bacteria used to clean diesel-polluted soil in Greenland

Diesel-polluted soil from now defunct military outposts in Greenland can be remediated using naturally occurring soil bacteria according to an extensive five-year experiment in Mestersvig, East Greenland, to which the University of Copenhagen has contributed. Mothballed military outposts and stacks of rusting oil drums aren't an unusual sight in Greenland....
IndustryEurekAlert

On the road to practical, low-cost superconductors with unexplored materials

Superconductors are something like a miracle in the modern world. Their unique property of zero resistance can revolutionize power transmission and transport (e.g., Maglev train). However, most of the conventional superconductors require cooling down to extremely low temperatures that can only be achieved with liquid helium, a rather expensive coolant. Material scientists are now investigating "high-temperature superconductors" (HTSs) that can be cooled to a superconducting state by using the significantly cheaper liquid nitrogen (which has a remarkably higher temperature than liquid helium).
WildlifeFreethink

Bomb Detectors Record Rare Pygmy Blue Whales Singing

Underwater microphones used to listen for signs of nuclear bomb testing have captured the singing of a population of rare pygmy blue whales — a major boon for researchers working to protect the animals. Why it matters: Whales play an important role in the ocean ecosystem. Their waste contains nutrients...
AnimalsPosted by
Reuters

'Excited' Polish zoo unveils rare Siberian tiger cubs

WARSAW (Reuters) - Staff at the zoo in the Polish town of Plock first noticed the sound, not the sight, of two Siberian tiger cubs born in late April, keeper Malgorzata Trzcinska said, introducing the first of the breed born in the country this year. “The mother was very careful...
Phys.org

Study identifies trigger for 'head-to-tail' axis development in human embryo

Scientists have identified key molecular events in the developing human embryo between days 7 and 14—one of the most mysterious, yet critical, stages of our development. The second week of gestation represents a critical stage of embryo development, or embryogenesis. Failure of development during this time is one of the major causes of early pregnancy loss. Understanding more about it will help scientists to understand how it can go wrong, and take steps towards being able to fix problems.
PetsPhys.org

Havana Zoo introduces Yanek, a rare white tiger, Cuba's first

A Havana zoo has introduced the country's first-ever white Bengal tiger, a rare type not known to exist in the wild. Mother Fiona gave birth to four cubs—including white tiger Yanek—at the National Zoo of Cuba in March; but only now, it said, are the cubs independent enough to be presented to the public as they play and swim in their special zoo pool.
SciencePhys.org

Giant quantum tornados in a hybrid light-matter system give insight into complex physical phenomena

Researchers from Skoltech and their colleagues from the UK have managed to create a stable giant vortex in interacting polariton condensates, addressing a known challenge in quantized fluid dynamics. The findings open possibilities in creating uniquely structured coherent light sources and exploring many-body physics under unique extreme conditions. The paper was published in the journal Nature Communications.
WildlifePosted by
UPI News

Botanists discover previously unknown plant body part

June 15 (UPI) -- Thale cress, an unassuming flowering plant often found growing along roadsides and railway lines, has been known to scientists for centuries. Over the last several decades, it has become a favorite plant model for botanists as hundreds of scientists have likely examined thousands of thale cress specimens under a microscope.
WildlifePhys.org

Scientists discover unreported plant body part

A previously unreported anatomical structure named the 'cantil' has been described in the popular plant model, Arabidopsis thaliana. Scientists from The Pennsylvania State University, U.S., reveal that the cantil forms between the stem and flower-bearing stalk when flowering is delayed. Published in the journal Development, this study highlights that there are still discoveries to be made, even in some of the most meticulously studied species, and provides new clues for understanding conditional growth in plants.
Astronomydailygalaxy.com

Rarest Thing Ever Detected –“One Trillion Times Age of the Universe”

“We actually saw this decay happen. It’s the longest, slowest process that has ever been directly observed, and our dark matter detector was sensitive enough to measure it,” said Ethan Brown, an assistant professor of physics at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute about a process that takes more than one trillion times longer than the age of the universe. “It’s amazing to have witnessed this process, and it says that our detector can measure the rarest thing ever recorded.”
ScienceDesign Taxi

Humans Can Develop A Sixth Sense In Just 10 Weeks, According To Scientists

Want to add a superpower to your résumé? Two new, unrelated studies point at humans’ potential in developing a sixth sense: animal-like echolocation. Some mammals, most notably bats and whales, navigate in the dark by sending out sound signals to their surroundings and perceiving how they bounce back. The way those sounds travel will offer cues about where solid objects are located, so the animals know where to avoid or target. Gizmodo notes that some people dealing with blindness have, for centuries, taught themselves a version of echolocation involving mouth clicks.
SciencePosted by
ScienceAlert

China's Advanced 'Artificial Sun' Fusion Reactor Just Broke a New World Record

China has achieved a new milestone in humanity's experiments to harness the power of the stars. On Friday, the Chinese Academy of Sciences' fusion machine reached 120 million degrees Celsius (216 million degrees Fahrenheit) and clung onto this for 101 seconds. The last time EAST (Experimental Advanced Superconducting Tokamak or HT-7U) held onto a writhing loop of plasma for so long was in 2017, but the temperature only reached a mere 50 million °C. In 2018, the reactor held gas heated beyond the 100 million degree benchmark regarded as crucial for generating power, but could only sustain the plasma for around 10 seconds. Now that...