Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jobs

What was your favorite summer job?

By Danny Tyree
Posted by 
Ledger-Independent
Ledger-Independent
 20 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13UScD_0aEahit400

With the school year ending and the economy slowly reopening, let’s reminisce about the illustrious history of summer jobs.

I’m sure many of you worked your way through high school and college by flipping burgers, mowing lawns, performing lifeguard duties, working on an assembly line (I worked three summers in a cosmetics factory) or clerking in a retail store.

Or maybe you considered yourself part of show business while being paid to stand in front of an establishment twirling a sign. (I must confess I’ve never stopped at a business solely because of a sign-twirler. The words “Say, this place has one less person to keep the sales counter staffed or unclog the toilet – count me in” have never crossed my lips.)

Those of you who performed the sign-twirling deserved hazardous duty pay. Especially in the rougher neighborhoods, you never knew when a territorial “dancing balloon man” was going to wiggle your way and kick your heinie. (“YOU’RE the one with the INFLATED ego if you think you can compete here.”)

Let’s not forget the family farm. It was a good deal for everyone, until you started questioning “truths” your parents/bosses/taskmasters had indoctrinated you with. (“Wait a minute…where are all the crops and livestock going if everything drops off the edge of the world half a mile past Simpson’s Swamp?”)

Back in the halcyon days of summer employment, we could handle even the most back-breaking or mind-numbing job standing on our head because we knew we were short-timers destined for greater things. (We could also do the tasks standing on our head because our boss bribed OSHA to overlook head-standing, lawn-dart memo delivery and similar innovations.)

Back then we were young, healthy, bulletproof and had all the answers. Now we’re more likely to have all the QUESTIONS. (“Why did I select a divorce lawyer from a park bench? Exactly which country did my financial advisor abscond to? Why did I enter this time zone?”)

Summer jobs were an eye-opening introduction to the shady shortcuts necessary in the Real World. The first summer I was at the cosmetics factory, someone yelled that the fire marshal had arrived for an inspection. Boxes and boxes of excess makeup routinely blocked all the fire extinguishers and Mike Watson and I had to hide all the obstructions long enough for the marshal to give us a clean bill of health.

Then, of course, all the clutter went right back where it came from. Don’t get me started on the opportunistic personal-injury lawyer who fell into the moat guarding the company first-aid kit…

Summer jobs were a priceless way to intermingle with people from different social strata, age groups and commitment levels. I remember my second summer, full-timer John C. tried to get the young go-getters to stop showing him up. “When you get to be MY age” – which happened to be 35 – “you’ll know what I’m talking about.” But even at 35, 45 and 55, my work ethic and family obligations kept me from seeing the need to put a ROCKING CHAIR ON A FORKLIFT.

Granted, I’m catching my breath long enough to invite y’all to share your own summer-job stories.

Don’t let a dancing balloon man scare you away. (“Ha! You can’t run with the big dogs! Me? Uh, no, I run FROM the big dogs. One puncture and I’m zooming past Simpson’s Swamp.”)

Ledger-Independent

Ledger-Independent

291
Followers
604
Post
25K+
Views
ABOUT

Ledger-Independent

 https://www.maysville-online.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Big Show
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Retail Store#Lawns#Osha#The Real World
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Jobs
Related
RetailWinston-Salem Journal

Randy Wooden: Moving into the summer season. Is your job search ready?

Memorial Day was our unofficial launch to summertime. Grilling, pools and outdoor fun. And, well, I returned from yet another amazing sand building adventure. So here we are, now roughly 15 months from COVID’s onset. Where are you in your job search? And what lies ahead if you’re looking?. I’ve...
Seaside Heights, NJPosted by
92.7 WOBM

What Summer Jobs Did You Have Growing Up?

So the other day I was involved in a conversation that started off about all the businesses in dire need of help this summer and quickly switched to the jobs we had growing up in the summer months at the shore. For most of my teen-age years and later I really didn’t have a choice….my father owned and operated amusement games on the boardwalk in Seaside Heights which meant long hours working for him. However there were three others that stood out:
Washington, DCassociationsnow.com

We Asked, You answered: What’s Your Favorite Summer Tradition?

Memorial Day typically kicks off the summer season, and we wanted to know what favorite seasonal traditions association execs were looking forward to. Heading to the beach, watching some baseball, and gazing at fireflies were among the responses. With summer comes a slew of traditions for folks. And while the...
Lifestylethehomeschoolmom.com

What's on Your Summer Bucket List?

This post was originally published as the introduction to an issue of TheHomeSchoolMom newsletter. Sign up here and get access to subscriber exclusive downloads. Now’s the time to make your summer bucket list! Over some pancakes or smoothies, you and the kids can brainstorm experiences you don’t want to miss this summer. If you live in an area that has opened up, checking things off your bucket list will feel especially good.