The No. 3 Senate Republican, John Barrasso of Wyoming, told a group of voters that he wants to make President Joe Biden a "one-half-term president." "Mitch McConnell's come under a lot of criticism for saying, at one point, he wanted to make sure that Barack Obama was a one-term president," Barrasso said last Thursday at an event hosted by the Ripon Society, a centrist Republican think tank, which posted the remarks Tuesday.