Idaho’s Best Bagel Shop Is…

By Angie
MIX 106
MIX 106
 19 days ago
First off, there are so many awesome bagel places just here in the Treasure Valley, and according to EatThis, this Boise bagel shop is the best in the STATE!. With three locations, Sarah's Bagel Cafe serves up tasty, fresh bagels to the Treasure Valley in Boise, Meridian and Nampa. In fact, Sarah's is my go-to Saturday morning breakfast spot. Pretty regularly, on the weekends I hit up the Meridian location and I get a ham, egg and cheese breakfast sandwich on a cheese bagel and I get a chocolate milk to go with it and let me tell you, it hits the spot, every... single... time.

