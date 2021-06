CARBONDALE — The Chicago Cubs and White Sox are opening up their venues to full capacity beginning Friday, and SIU is following suit. After only inviting family and close friends of players, coaches and staff to the majority of their sporting events last school year because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Salukis expect to offer full capacity at Saluki Stadium, the Banterra Center, Davies Gym and their other facilities in 2021-22. They are taking ticket requests and renewals for football and men's basketball right now.