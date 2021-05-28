Cancel
US Midwest business activity expands in May, strongest growth since 1973

By Syndicated Content
kdal610.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Business activity in the U.S. Midwest jumped more than expected in May, accelerating to its highest level since November 1973 as demand provided a boost to business activity while supply constraints remain, a report showed on Friday. The Chicago Business barometer rose to 75.2 from 72.1 in April,...

Economy
Business94.3 Jack FM

Fed’s Barkin: not at full employment, inflation rise temporary

(Reuters) – While measures of U.S. inflation have surged and businesses are having a hard time finding workers, Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin predicted on Thursday that neither condition will last. True full employment is still “somewhere down the road,” Barkin told the Richmond Risk Management Association...
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. consumer sentiment rises in June

June 25 (Reuters) - U.S. consumer sentiment ticked up in June, a survey released on Friday showed. The University of Michigan’s Consumer Sentiment Index rose to a final reading of 85.5 from May’s final level of 82.9, though it was below from June’s preliminary reading of 86.4. That was below...
BusinessPosted by
IBTimes

US Data Confirms Rapid 6.4% Growth In First Quarter

A final estimate of first quarter growth confirmed the US economy expanded by a rapid 6.4 percent annualized in the period from January to March of this year, the government said Thursday. The figure was unchanged from the initial estimate in late April, the Commerce Department said, and represents the...
EconomyBusiness Insider

German Ifo Business Confidence Strongest Since 2018

(RTTNews) - German business confidence strengthened to its highest level in more than two years in June as the easing of restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic lifted expectations and managers' current assessment, survey results from ifo Institute on Thursday. The business climate index rose to 101.8 in June from...
Economy101.9 KELO-FM

U.S. core capital goods orders dip in May; shipments increase solidly

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – New orders for key U.S.-made capital goods unexpectedly fell in May, likely held back by shortages of some products, but a solid increase in shipments suggested business spending remained strong in the second quarter. Orders for non-defense capital goods excluding aircraft, a closely watched proxy for business...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar steadies as exporter confidence soars

* Loonie trades in a range of 1.2282 to 1.2314 * EDC's Trade Confidence Index jumps 19% * Price of U.S. oil falls 0.5% * Canadian 10-year yield eases about 1 basis point to 1.411% TORONTO, June 24 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar was little changed against the greenback on Thursday as a dip in oil prices offset domestic data showing confidence among exporters has surged to its highest level in more than 20 years. Export Development Canada's Trade Confidence Index jumped 19% from end-2020 to mid-2021 amid mounting optimism that a sustained global economic recovery is underway. One of Canada's major exports is oil. It fell 0.5% to $72.74 a barrel but held close to its highest level in almost three years, supported by drawdowns in U.S. inventories and accelerating German economic activity. The Canadian dollar was trading nearly unchanged at 1.2299 to the greenback, or 81.31 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.2282 to 1.2314. It has gained 1.3% this week, clawing back some of the previous week's decline, as the market reassessed a hawkish shift in guidance by the U.S. Federal Reserve. Investors have been struggling to interpret signals from the Fed about how hot it is willing to let inflation run before it begins unwinding pandemic-era monetary stimulus. Preliminary data for May from Statistics Canada showed factory sales rising 1% from April and wholesale trade up 1.1%. Canadian government bond yields eased across the curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year was down about 1 basis point at 1.411% but holding well above the 3-1/2-month low it hit last Friday at 1.364%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
IndustryPosted by
AFP

Transportation orders return US durable goods to growth in May

Orders for big-ticket manufactured goods grew in May after contracting the month before, with transportation orders leading the increase, government data said Thursday. Durable goods orders rose 2.3 percent to $253.3 billion last month, the Commerce Department said, slightly less than expected but an improvement on the 0.8 percent upwardly revised decrease seen in April. Transportation equipment made up the majority of the increase, ending two months of declines with a 7.6 percent gain to $74.2 billion. Orders for nondefense aircraft and parts, like Boeing's airplanes, grew 27.4 percent. Excluding transportation, durable goods orders rose 0.3 percent, weaker than expected.
Economykitco.com

U.S. Q1 GDP meets expectations as U.S. economy recovers

(Kitco News) The third reading of the U.S. Q1 GDP data did not surprise the markets, with the U.S. economy growing 6.4% as expected. There were upward revisions to nonresidential fixed investment, private inventory investment, and exports. But this was offset by an upward revision to imports, which is a subtraction from the GDP calculation.
RetailPosted by
Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar steadies as investors reassess Fed outlook

(Adds strategist quotes and details throughout; updates prices) * Canadian retail sales fall 5.7% in April * Price of U.S. oil settles 0.3% higher * Canadian 10-year yield rises 2.2 basis points to 1.429% By Fergal Smith TORONTO, June 23 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar was little changed against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday, holding on to this week's gains as oil rose and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell reassured markets that the U.S. central bank won't rush to hike interest rates. Markets were rattled last week when the Fed shifted to more hawkish guidance. But Powell on Tuesday said the economic recovery from the COVID-19 crisis needed more time before higher borrowing costs are appropriate, remarks that weighed on the U.S. dollar. The recovery this week for the Canadian dollar reflects the pullback in the U.S. dollar and moves in U.S. rates, said Amo Sahota, director at Klarity FX in San Francisco. "We never really saw a tightening between U.S. and CAD yield spreads to support" the loonie's move lower, Sahota said. The gap between Canada's 5-year yield and its U.S. equivalent was at 9.4 basis points in favor of the Canadian bond, up about 3 basis points since the Fed's release last Wednesday of its latest policy statement and economic projections. The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, rose after data showed U.S. crude inventories has declined as travel has picked up. U.S. crude oil futures settled 0.3% higher at $73.08 a barrel, while the Canadian dollar was trading nearly unchanged at 1.2303 to the greenback, or 81.28 U.S. cents. The currency gained ground on Monday and Tuesday, clawing back some of its decline from last week. Canadian retail sales fell by 5.7% in April from March, Statistics Canada said. A flash estimate showed sales were down 3.2% in May. "The retail sales, while disappointing, can be viewed as old news," Sahota said. "With the (COVID-19) vaccinations going reasonably well, the market expects and initial data is showing a decent return to activity for June." Canadian government bond yields were mixed across a steeper curve, with the 10-year up 2.2 basis points at 1.429%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Paul Simao)
AgricultureAgriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat firms, rains across Midwest cap gains

CANBERRA, June 23 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures rose 0.5% on Wednesday, although the gains were capped amid expectations that rains across a key growing region were expected to have provided much-needed moisture. FUNDAMENTALS. * * The most-active wheat futures on the Chicago Board of Trade were up 0.5% at...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures hit record high ahead of business activity data

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.) June 23 (Reuters) - Futures tracking the Nasdaq 100 index hit a record high on Wednesday with investors razor focused on business activity data after Federal Reserve officials sought to calm fears of a sharp tapering of monetary stimulus.
EconomyBusiness Insider

German Private Sector Growth Fastest Since 2011

(RTTNews) - Germany's private sector grew at the fastest pace in more than a decade in June with the further easing of COVID-19 restrictions, flash survey results from IHS Markit showed on Wednesday. The flash composite output index climbed to a 123-month high of 60.4 from 56.2 in the previous...
Businesspoandpo.com

Euro Area: Business activity expands at fastest pace in 15 years

The print again surprised markets on the upside and marked the strongest reading since June 2006. Therefore, the index moved further above the 50-threshold that distinguishes expanding from contracting activity in the private sector. In June, the services sector moved further into expansionary territory, as activity increased at the fastest...
Businessmorningstar.com

U.S. Business Activity Growth Eases in June — IHS Markit

U.S. private sector business activity continued to expand at a solid pace in June amid boosted new orders, but the rate of growth softened compared with the record-high registered in May. The flash reading for the U.S. Composite Output Index decreased to 63.9 in June from 68.7 in May, according...
EconomyBusiness Insider

Eurozone Private Sector Expands Most Since 2006

(RTTNews) - The euro area private sector grew at the fastest rate in 15 years in June as the economy re-opened further from virus-fighting restrictions and vaccine progress boosted confidence, flash survey data from IHS Markit showed on Wednesday. At 59.2, the flash composite output index hit a 180-month high,...
East Stroudsburg, PAStreetInsider.com

U.S. mortgage applications increase on refinancing interest -MBA

(Reuters) - U.S. applications for home mortgages increased last week driven by an increase in refinancing activity and an uptick in purchase applications. The Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) said on Wednesday its seasonally adjusted market index rose 2.1% in the week ending June 18 from a week earlier. This reflected a 2.8% increase in applications for refinancing and was 9% lower than the same week one year ago.
Dallas, TXkitco.com

Uptick in prices lifts the mood in U.S. oil patch -Dallas Fed survey

June 23 (Reuters) - U.S. energy company executives polled by the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas have an optimistic outlook driven by upticks in activity and a jump in oil prices, according to a survey released on Wednesday. Oil and gas producers are spending more money on projects and expect...