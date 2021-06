Ninety-two percent of all consumers have placed online orders for products. More than 85 percent have paid bills online and nearly 75 percent have booked hotel tickets online. These statistics — findings from PYMNTS’ latest research — are all remarkable indicators of the digital adoption that has taken place over the past 15 months. Even so, they merely scratch the surface of the changes being wrought by digital technology and the expansion of connected infrastructure. These transformations go well beyond standalone digital applications, tools or devices. Rather, they are fundamentally altering how consumers negotiate and perform the essential, and nonessential, tasks in each major area of their lives, from work and banking to shopping and having fun.