Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

U.S. money market funds see biggest weekly inflow in 13 months -Lipper

By Syndicated Content
kdal610.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Investment flows into U.S. money market funds surged to the highest in over a year in the week to May 26, on caution as investors awaited U.S. data expected to offer clues on inflation. Refinitiv Lipper data showed U.S. money market funds drew in a net $66.6 billion...

kdal610.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Money Market Funds#Municipal Bond#Equity Market#Equity Funds#Reuters#Refinitiv Lipper#U S Federal Reserve
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
U.S. Stocks
Related
Marketsbondbuyer.com

Refinitiv Lipper reports $1.9B, funds hold 25% of market

Municipals were little changed Thursday as the final new issues of the week priced with some bumps in repricings while U.S. Treasuries held steady. Refinitiv Lipper reported nearly $2 billion of inflows into municipal bond mutual funds. Fund flows continue to pour into municipal bond mutual funds, making up at...
Environmentinternationalinvestment.net

Record Q1 inflows into climate funds across Europe says Morningstar

Climate funds, including those investing in climate solutions, clean energy, clean tech and green bonds, have seen a significant increase in flows over the last 12 months, according to Hortense Bioy, director of sustainability research at Morningstar. In Q4 2020 and Q1 2021, six of the ten best-selling funds in...
Marketsbreakingviews.com

Money-market fund problems are bad pennies

The usually safe investment vehicles have long confounded U.S. watchdogs. Mistargeted reforms years after the 2008 financial crisis helped amplify damaging redemptions in March 2020. Ensuring the SEC’s latest revamp is a better one will take more courage than last time.
BusinessBloomberg

Gold Steadies After Posting Biggest Weekly Loss in 15 Months

Gold steadied after posting the biggest weekly loss in 15 months as the Federal Reserve’s hawkish shift damped reflation bets. Inflation risks may warrant the U.S. central bank beginning raising interest rates next year, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said Friday. His comments came after last week’s Fed meeting where officials signaled monetary policy tightening could start earlier than expected, with Chair Jerome Powell saying that the Fed would begin a discussion about scaling back bond purchases used to support financial markets and the economy during the pandemic.
MarketsBloomberg

Gold Gains as Biggest Weekly Loss in 15 Months Lures Investors

Gold climbed higher amid investor buying following the biggest weekly loss in 15 months. Prices slumped to the lowest since April after policy makers at the Federal Reserve brought forward their expectations for when monetary tightening would start. That saw exchange-traded funds add the most gold in three months on Friday, according to an initial tally by Bloomberg, a sign some investors saw bullion’s decline as a buying opportunity.
BusinessCourthouse News Service

Market Sees Dismal Week Amidst Stew of Inflation Data, Fed Worries

MANHATTAN (CN) — Markets fell significantly on Friday, intensifying less drastic losses earlier in the week, as investors prepare for longer-term inflation. The indices have been gradually shedding points all week, most notably on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve’s Federal Open Market Committee increased its inflation projections for the year to 3.4% from 2.4% in March and predicted two interest rate hikes in 2023 to 0.6%. The Fed forecasts median inflation will fall to 2.1% in 2022 and then rise slightly to 2.2% in 2023.
StocksPosted by
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Dow Suffers Worst Week in 8 Months

A week that centered on the Federal Reserve's direction and the future of interest rates finished in a fitting way, with stocks retreating Friday in response to hawkish commentary from one of the Fed's members. While the Fed's latest policy announcement signaled the likelihood of interest-rate hikes starting in 2023,...
Businesssrnnews.com

U.S. equity funds get first weekly net inflows in three – Lipper

(Reuters) – U.S. equity funds lured capital inflows in the week to Wednesday, after two weeks of outflows, as optimistic investors bet on recovery hopes, ignoring higher inflation levels. Data from Refinitiv Lipper showed investors bought $386 million worth of U.S. equity funds in the week to June 16, with...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Yuan hovers around one-month low, set for biggest weekly drop since Sept

SHANGHAI, June 18 (Reuters) - China's yuan hovered around a one-month low against the dollar on Friday and looked set for its biggest weekly drop since September, pressured by a rebound in the greenback after the U.S. Federal Reserve officials projected possible rate hikes earlier than expected. Prior to the market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.4361 per dollar, 63 pips or 0.1% weaker than the previous fix of 6.4298, the weakest since May 24. In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.4480 per dollar and eased to 6.4493, not far from a more than one-month low of 6.4498 hit a day earlier. By midday, it was changing hands at 6.4457, 33 pips firmer than the previous late session close. If the spot yuan finishes the late night session by midday level, it would have lost 0.74% to the dollar for the week, the worst weekly performance since late September. Traders said the recent weakness in the yuan was tracking a buoyant dollar as markets continued to digest the Fed's pivot to more hawkish rhetoric. But against its major trading partners, the yuan continued to strengthen on Friday, with the CFETS index climbing to 98.19, according to Reuters calculations. Market participants widely believe the 98-level could act as the ceiling for the index, as a breach of the level in late May prompted the central bank to raise the reserve requirement ratio on foreign exchange deposits for the first time in 14 years to rein in the yuan strength. "The pushback may not be strong given the shift in macro dynamics, with Fed having put taper on the table," Citi analysts said in a note. "The safe haven appeal of renminbi, idiosyncratic nature of its flow and relative outperformance to trading partners even as its interest rate differential with the U.S. narrows may allow for greater policy comfort." Meanwhile, some currency traders said market worries over Sino-U.S. relations, a key factor weighing on the yuan over the last few years, resurfaced after Reuters reported that U.S. President Joe Biden's executive order aimed at safeguarding Americans' sensitive data would force some Chinese apps to take tougher measures to protect private information. Analysts at RBC Capital Markets said the "true test" this year would come over bilateral negotiations to replace the expiring Phase 1 trade deal. "There is little indication that the Biden administration is preparing to take a harder line on U.S.-China trade. Washington in fact is likely desirous of China committing to buying more U.S. exports in order to support the domestic recovery," they said in a note. By midday, the global dollar index fell to 91.845 from the previous close of 91.878, while the offshore yuan was trading at 6.4521 per dollar. The yuan market at 0411 GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.4361 6.4298 -0.10% Spot yuan 6.4457 6.449 0.05% Divergence from 0.15% midpoint* Spot change YTD 1.28% Spot change since 2005 28.40% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 97.9 98.09 -0.2 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 91.845 91.878 0.0 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.4521 -0.10% * Offshore 6.6169 -2.73% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Kim Coghill)
Marketswopular.com

Market Extra: Municipal-bond Etf Inflows Post Another Record

Municipal-bond exchange-traded funds took in the most money on record in the week ending June 16, as investors continue to snatch up debt issued by local governments. Municipal-bond exchange-traded funds took in the most money on record in the week ending June 16, as investors continue to snatch up debt issued by ...
Stockscryptoglobe.com

$ETH, $XRP, and $ADA Investment Products Saw Highest Inflows for Week Ending June 4

The most recent report (released on June 7) from CoinShares, Europe’s largest digital asset investment firm, although there has been a turn in investment sentiment since May, investment products for Ethereum, XRP, and Cardano are still seeing net inflows. The report said:. “Digital asset investment products saw outflows totalling US$94m...
Worldbolnews.com

Strong inflows may keep rupee stable next week

KARACHI: Inflows of workers’ remittances and export receipts may help the rupee remain stable next week, despite higher demand for import and corporate payments. The remittances grew to a record high of $26.7 billion during the first 11 months (July-May) 2020/2021, compared with $20.66 billion in the same period of the last fiscal year, showing an increase of 29.4 per cent.
Businessinvesting.com

U.S. Yields Set for Biggest Weekly Drop in Year as Shorts Exit

(Bloomberg) -- Treasury 10-year yields headed for their biggest weekly decline in a year amid signs traders are further unwinding short positions in U.S. government debt despite a jump in consumer prices. Benchmark yields have tumbled 11 basis points this week, putting them on track for their biggest drop since...
Marketstalkmarkets.com

U.S. Weekly FundFlows Insight Report: Investors Pad Equity Income, Real Estate Coffers For Funds And ETFs

Market Wrap-Up Returns for the broad-based U.S. indices were generally on the plus-side as investors weighed a Goldilocks nonfarm payrolls report while keeping a keen eye on inflationary data and a flattening yield curve during the fund-flows week. Equity markets remained range-bound, hovering near market record highs, while the 10-year Treasury declined 12 basis points (bps) to 1.50% on June 9.
Retailquillandpad.com

Watch Investment Funds: Show Me The Money!

In Greek mythology, Tantalus angered the Gods and as punishment was made to stand in a pool of water beneath a tree with low-hanging fruit. When he was thirsty, the water would retreat just out of reach. If hunger struck, the tree branches would elevate so that he couldn’t reach the fruit.
Gamblingthedalesreport.com

Sporttrade Inc. Sees $36M in Funding For Sports Betting Market Exchange

The Supreme Court’s overturn of PASPA created a gambling gold rush that saw everyone claiming to have the next big idea that would “change the sports betting game forever”. None of them raised $36 million in funding…. Sporttrade Inc. did just that and more, as the Philly-based company has brought...