Ryan’s Entertainment Update: Friday, May 28th

Like many of us, Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd experienced a major change of pace over the past year and a half. The singer/songwriters married in March of 2018 and have been steadily touring their respective careers ever since (and prior). But then COVID hit, and the world (and concerts) stopped. Ironically, the forced slowdown couldn’t have come at a better time for the couple: Morris gave birth to their first child, son Hayes, on March 23, 2020. Since then, they’ve been acclimating to being a family of three. And while Morris always imagined raising her son on the road, she says the time at home with her family has been life-changing in the very best way.