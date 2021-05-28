Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Ryan’s Entertainment Update: Friday, May 28th

By Ryan Kelly
101.9 KELO-FM
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHow about that ‘Friends’ reunion show?! “Cruella” hits theatres and Disney + today. Plus, Shania Twain is headed back to Vegas this December. That and more, in today’s Entertainment Update. XO,. Ryan.

kelofm.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan
Person
Shania Twain
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Disney
Related
Las Vegas, NVHello Magazine

Shania Twain's appearance causes a stir in new photo

Shania Twain shared exciting news on Instagram recently but it was her appearance which sparked a major reaction. The country music star thrilled fans when she announced tickets for her new Las Vegas residency had gone on sale. Shania shared an official poster for Let’s Go on social media in...
Scranton, PAScranton Times

Best Bets for this week's entertainment

Get out and have some fun at the Sherwood Youth Association Carnival, running from Wednesday, June 16, through Saturday, June 19. The carnival will feature games, rides, food and more and is open Wednesday through Friday from 6 to 10 p.m. and Saturday from 4 to 10 p.m. at Sherwood Park, Sherwood and Barnard streets, Dunmore.
TV & VideosNPR

Ryan O'Connell on Netflix's 'Special'

Content warning: This interview contains some explicit language and graphic, frank talk about sex that some listeners might be sensitive to. Ryan O'Connell is the creator and star of the Netflix show Special. It's a semi-autobiographical sitcom about Ryan's own life – his experience as a gay man, and with...
Las Vegas, NVLas Vegas Sun

Best Bets: Brad Paisley, Blue Man Group, British Rock Royalty and more for your Las Vegas weekend

Next weekend will be all about fireworks and the return of some of the city’s biggest shows and entertainment events. This weekend is all about checking out the brand-new Resorts World on the Strip and all its offerings, and catching some live, high-powered rock or country music events, or possibly revisiting a couple of shows that have both been entertaining audiences for more than two decades.
Nashville, TNnashvillelifestyles.com

Maren and Ryan's Summer of Song

Like many of us, Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd experienced a major change of pace over the past year and a half. The singer/songwriters married in March of 2018 and have been steadily touring their respective careers ever since (and prior). But then COVID hit, and the world (and concerts) stopped. Ironically, the forced slowdown couldn’t have come at a better time for the couple: Morris gave birth to their first child, son Hayes, on March 23, 2020. Since then, they’ve been acclimating to being a family of three. And while Morris always imagined raising her son on the road, she says the time at home with her family has been life-changing in the very best way.
TV Seriescelebratingthesoaps.com

The Young And The Restless Spoilers Monday, June 28: Sally Surprised, Billy’s Favor, Kyle Fights Back

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Monday, June 28 reveal that Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) gets surprising news. Summer Newman (Hunter King) asks Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson) for a favor. Tara Locke (Elizabeth Leiner) fumes as she is pushed aside and forgotten. Plus, Kyle Abbott (Michael Mealor) refuses to accept his new reality and fights back.
CelebritiesPosted by
Wide Open Country

Miley Cyrus' Cover of 'Jolene' is a Beautiful Homage to Her Godmother

By now, you must know that Miley Cyrus' godmother is also a superstar: Dolly Parton. Just recently, Cyrus paid tribute to her dear relative on SNL'S Mother's Day special for NBC. In place of a cold open, Cyrus gave an earnest rendition of Parton's "Light of a Clear Blue Morning." But that was not the first time that the pop-crossover sensation performed a Parton cover. In 2012, Cyrus sang the classic "Jolene" as part of The Backyard Sessions, Cyrus' ongoing YouTube series.
Musicgruntstuff.com

T-Ache: Usher’s comments about Auto-Tune made me depressed for 4 years

T-Ache says he fell right into a four-year-long melancholy after Usher informed him that his use of Auto-Tune wrecked the music trade. The rapper makes the beautiful revelation on the upcoming Netflix collection “This Is Pop,” saying the assertion from his well-known “pal” prompted him deep ache. “Usher was my...
Rock Musicforeveraltoona.com

Metallica 6/23/21

Set for release on September 10th is the eagerly awaited multi-media box set edition of Metallica’s self-titled 1991 set, better known to fans as the “Black Album.” The massive Metallica “Deluxe Box Set” includes 14 CD’s, six LP’s, and six DVD’s among much more. Featuring over 24 hours of content,...
San Francisco, CASFGate

New Johnny Cash Live Album, 'At the Carousel Ballroom,' Captures Country Star in the Counterculture

A new Johnny Cash live album, recorded in San Francisco in 1968 by famed taper and audio engineer Owsley Stanley, is set for release September 24th via the Owsley Stanley Foundation and Renew Records/BMG. Johnny Cash, At the Carousel Ballroom, April 24th, 1968 finds the country legend performing in the heart of Haight-Ashbury, and the performance has been teased with Cash’s rendition of “I’m Going to Memphis.”
CelebritiesComplex

Young Thug Shouts Out His Maid for Returning $10,000 She Found in His Jeans

Young Thug took to Instagram to shout out his maid, who he said returned $10,000 she had found in his jeans. “My maid just [handed] me this,” the rapper said in a video as he showed off a fat stack of hundred dollar bills. “She said, ‘I found this money about two months ago in your room. I just wanna know did you get it,” he said. The maid had apparently stumbled upon the stack of cash in a pair of Thugger’s jeans, and after finding it slid it under the rapper’s bed.
Musicwmgk.com

Miley Cyrus Shares Her Cover of Metallica’s ‘Nothing Else Matters’

Miley Cyrus is one of over 50 artists contributing to The Metallica Blacklist, a unique covers album paying tribute to Metallica’s 1991 self-titled album in honor of its 30th anniversary. Cyrus’ cover (below) finds the singer taking on the metal band’s classic ballad “Nothing Else Matters.” She isn’t performing alone...
New York City, NYPosted by
Amomama

Billy Crudup Left Mary-Louise Parker When She Was 7 Months Pregnant — Recap of the Drama

Hollywood was stunned when actor Billy Crudup left his 7-months-pregnant long-time girlfriend Mary-Louise Parker for costar Claire Danes. In 2003 Hollywood was shocked when actor Billy Crudup, best known to fans for his roles in shows like "The Morning Show," and "Gypsy," and films like "Big Fish," "Alien: Covenant," and "Spotlight," left his long-time girlfriend Mary-Louise Parker.