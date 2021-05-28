Cancel
Chattanooga, TN

Chattanooga wealth manager adds Wells, BofA veteran

By Geert De Lombaerde
Nashville Post
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Chattanooga private wealth management firm that last year opened a Nashville office has recruited a veteran of Wells Fargo and Bank of America. Christopher Haigler has joined Southeastern Trust as trust officer and will work with Chief Investment Officer Britt Messer from the firm’s outpost at One American Center. Haigler comes to Southeastern Trust after working nearly six years at Wells in North Carolina and in Nashville. Before that, the Campbell University graduate spent nearly five years at BofA’s U.S. Trust unit.

www.nashvillepost.com
