Synthesis diagram of the ternary alloy. (image)

EurekAlert
 20 days ago

Disclaimer: AAAS and EurekAlert! are not responsible for the accuracy of news releases posted to EurekAlert! by contributing institutions or for the use of any information through the EurekAlert system.

www.eurekalert.org
News Break
Science
News Break
Chemistry
Country
China
Image (image)

Templated interfacial synthesis of metal-organic framework (MOF) nano- and micro-structures with precisely controlled shapes and sizes

Metal-organic frameworks (MOF) are an emerging class of microporous materials with promising applications. MOF nanocrystals, and their assembled super-structures, can display unique properties and reactivities when compared with their bulk analogues. MOF nanostructures of 0-D, 2-D, and 3-D dimensions can be routinely obtained by controlling reaction conditions and ligand additives, while formation of 1-D MOF nanocrystals (nanowires and nanorods) and super-structures has been relatively rare. We report here a facile templated interfacial synthesis methodology for the preparation of a series of 1-D MOF nano- and micro-structures with precisely controlled shapes and sizes. Specifically, by applying track-etched polycarbonate (PCTE) membranes as the templates and at the oil/water interface, we rapidly and reproducibly synthesize zeolitic imidazolate framework-8 (ZIF-8) and ZIF-67 nano- and micro structures of sizes ranging from 10 nm to 20 μm. We also identify a size confinement effect on MOF crystal growth, which leads to single crystals under the most restricted conditions and inter-grown polycrystals at larger template pore sizes, as well as surface directing effects that influence the crystallographic preferred orientation. Our findings provide a potentially generalizable method for controlling the size, morphology, and crystal orientations of MOF nanomaterials, as well as offering fundamental understanding into MOF crystal growth mechanisms.
Unique leaky bucket structure of RcaE (image)

Fungal shunt (image)

Eye Structure (image)

Figure (image)

Cells in Slow Motion (image)

mucins (image)

Summary Scorecard SCOPE 2021 (image)

Esophagus (image)

Aortix Heart Pump (image)

The choroid plexus (image)

Elba accompanied by the three aurochs found at the site (image)

Schematic of x-ray scattering setups (image)

View of destruction (image)

Li Li, MD, PhD, MPH (image)

Pallares (image)

What to Expect (image)

