Real Estate: Importance of photography and marketing
Good photography and marketing strategy are very important pieces of the selling puzzle. Since most buyers search online, having excellent photos/videos is the best way to showcase your house or condominium and generate interest. With the prices of properties for sale in the Lake Tahoe Basin relatively high, it behooves sellers and agents to use a professional photographer and a well thought out and planned marketing strategy to brand your property.www.tahoedailytribune.com