Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

Real Estate: Importance of photography and marketing

By Sabrina BelecciSpecial to the Tribune
Tahoe Daily Tribune
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGood photography and marketing strategy are very important pieces of the selling puzzle. Since most buyers search online, having excellent photos/videos is the best way to showcase your house or condominium and generate interest. With the prices of properties for sale in the Lake Tahoe Basin relatively high, it behooves sellers and agents to use a professional photographer and a well thought out and planned marketing strategy to brand your property.

www.tahoedailytribune.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Photography#Real Estate Agent#Marketing Strategy#Iphone#Condos
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
News Break
Marketing
Related
Food & Drinksmodernrestaurantmanagement.com

Five Benefits of Outsourcing Your Restaurant’s Digital Marketing Efforts

As a restaurant owner, digital marketing can be a daunting task that takes up valuable time, energy, and resources. Day-to-day demands – coupled with all of the FOH and BOH duties – can be simply too overwhelming for many small restaurant owners. Most simply do not have the time needed to research digital marketing strategies, let alone implement them. Creating and deliver engaging content, maintaining customer communications, establishing an online presence, reviewing data-driven analytics, setting up paid advertising initiatives…all of these important steps take time. This often means marketing and advertising efforts are done on-the-fly or simply 86’d.
Marketslatinfinance.com

Uruguay real estate project to tap local debt market

Uruguay's central bank has authorized EF Asset Management to sell $165 million in a mix of debt securities on the local market to finance the Platinum real estate project in Montevideo. The Montevideo-based fund manager will raise the money through its new Platinum Trust Fund, the bank said in a statement. The issue is slated for this month or next, and will be the largest so far this year in the local market, with 90% of the deal to be bonds paying a to-be-determined margin over a base rate of.
BusinessHoweStreet.com

What’s Happening With the Real Estate Market and Inflation

YOUGHAL, IRELAND – In the news yesterday was a report about a major real estate purchase. Blackstone Group bought Home Partners of America and thus acquired its 17,000 rental units. We don’t know the particulars of the deal. But the average monthly rent for a three-bedroom apartment, for example, is...
Healthphysicianspractice.com

Digital Marketing vs. Traditional Healthcare Marketing

Here are a few reasons why practices need to invest in digital healthcare marketing over traditional methods. To take your practice to new heights, you need to have a strong marketing strategy. For customer satisfaction, you need to offer quality care and good treatment, but for your practice's outreach, you need to make more people know about you and that's possible only through marketing. Although the benefits of digital marketing outweigh traditional marketing, both have their own significance.
Putnam County, TNucbjournal.com

What you should know about the UC real estate market

PUTNAM COUNTY – On a recent afternoon, the UCBJ sat down with Upper Cumberland Association of Realtors (UCAR) President Kathy Dunn to get an overview of the Putnam County real estate market and the results were astounding. With less than a 20-day supply of houses available on the market, those looking for a deal on a residential property better be prepared to move quickly when they spot one that they really like.
West Hempstead, NYHerald Community Newspapers

Supply short of demand in real estate market in Malverne, West Hempstead

Low interest rates, proximity to New York City and good schools have made Malverne and West Hempstead prime locations in the post-pandemic real estate market, according to local brokers and agents. With houses in high demand, however, the supply isn’t keeping up, leading to multiple bids on virtually every home and properties selling at well above their original asking prices.
Real Estatetnrealestatelistings.com

How’s the Market? White House Real Estate Statistics for May 2021

Here’s how the Real Estate Market in White House did in May 2021. During the month of May there were 42 Single Family Homes on the market in the White House area. The average sale price was $337,904. These homes closed at an average of 101.2% of their list price with the average days on market at 102.
Seattle, WASeattle Times

Real Estate

Read the latest news about residential and commercial real estate in the Seattle area and Pacific Northwest. Topics include home sales and prices; rent and mortgage rates; apartment, condo and single-family housing markets; development, skyscrapers, construction and office space; and affordable housing issues. Some of the players in the marketplace include Vulcan, Zillow, Redfin and Case-Shiller.
Marketsrealestateexpress.com

How to Become a Local Real Estate Market Expert

Real estate, like politics, is all local. When buyers and sellers are browsing the internet looking for the right agent to guide them through their next transaction, they’re looking for a local real estate market expert. Of course, they’re looking for someone with in-depth market knowledge. What are the sales...
Marketsbestnewsmonitoring.com

When It Comes To The Investment Management Solution for Real Estate Market, The Future Is Bright

Global Investment Management Solution for Real Estate Market report provides analyses, information, industry statistics, and insights. The updated report helps you track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the Investment Management Solution for Real Estate Market. In 2021, you need to understand Investment Management Solution for Real Estate Market Trends more than ever. Market.biz will help you get a real picture of the industry landscape. So that you can determine the direction it is heading in.
Real Estatethedanielislandnews.com

Buyers weighing options in sold-out real estate market

Even with a diminished inventory, the overall sales of Daniel Island property more than quadrupled in May over 2020 sales in the same month. In May, 54 homes sold, with the lowest priced property at 200 Bucksley Lane selling for $189,600. The highest priced property at Nobels Point sold for $5.25 million.
Economytopwirenews.com

Digital Marketing Strategies Implemented by Brian Lettieri

Differentiating yourself in the digital space is now more important than ever. Content is king, and both solo entrepreneurs and businesses have realized it, which means there will be a lot more content for consumers to sift through before they find you and your business. While content is important, it...
Tucson, AZtucson.com

Tucson Real Estate: Office market appears to be rebounding

The local office market appears to be making a slow but steady comeback after more than a year of remote work. CJR Investments recently sold a 5,200-square-foot office suite at 10130 N. Oracle Road to private investors for $1.5 million. The space houses the administrative offices for Basis school, which has renewed its lease for five years.
Real Estatesportswar.com

This has to trickle down to commercial real estate markets right?

I mean, on the one hand social distancing meant more private offices and more spacing out the cubicle farms, but WFH eventually has to translate into lower office space demand with fewer personal workspaces and more 'hot desks', especially in urban cores with very high rental rates.
Real EstatePosted by
Kiplinger

Today’s Real Estate Market Requires Extra Vigilance

“My 80-year-old father is selling and flipping properties like crazy, working with a real estate broker I have very bad feelings about. Do you have some suggestions of what I can do to help minimize the chances of Dad being taken advantage of? Thanks, Jeff.”. Hottest Real Estate Market Since...
Real Estatemidnorthmonitor.com

North Bay real estate market sees continued record-setting numbers

The month of May set a new all-time record for the value of all homes sold in North Bay. A report, prepared by the Canadian Real Estate Association in cooperation with the North Bay Real Estate Board, shows the dollar value of home sales last month was $76 million, up 217.4 per cent from a year earlier.
Real Estategetnews.info

Brand Marketing – The Leading Provider Of Real Estate Services In Islamabad.

Investing in real estate made easier, thanks to Brand Marketing’s expertise and many years of experience. Brand Marketing, a renowned real estate company that offers a unique opportunity for everyone to invest for the future, is pleased to announce its commitment to remain a go-to platform for everyone. The company specializes in assisting clients in making the right decision while investing.
Real EstateCrain's Cleveland Business

Ready-to-go sites take lead in today’s real estate market

In today’s real estate environment, it’s more important than ever for property owners looking to sell, or even those who might consider selling in the near future, to take proper steps to ensure their property is as close to “shovel ready” as possible. Consumers in general have little patience these...