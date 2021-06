This post contains spoilers for Cruella. There are some things you expect when you walk into Disney’s Cruella, the relitigation of the life and times of the Magic Kingdom’s most infamous puppy killer. For one thing, you expect to see Cruella de Vil because, without her, there is no movie. Another thing: you know some dogs are going to kill her mother. That’s a part of the canon that everyone needs and wants to see. It’s like the Clone Wars in Star Wars. From the jump, we all know that some dalmatians will wreck the elder Ms. de Vil. Finally, you expect that a minor-key version of the Baha Men’s 2000 hit “Who Let The Dogs Out” will play over said mommy murder. If that song hadn’t already appeared in Rugrats In Paris, you’d swear the Men wrote it for Cruella.