CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

UF/IFAS Extension helps watermelon industry nip disease in the bud

University of Florida
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleAnd as consumers around the nation enjoy slice after slice of cool watermelon this summer, they can thank a dedicated network of Florida growers and University of Florida scientists for this refreshing warm weather treat. Florida is the top producer of watermelon in the country, with planting in March...

blogs.ifas.ufl.edu

Comments / 0

Related
University of Florida

Voices of UF/IFAS: Ask IFAS

Years with UF/IFAS: Over 20. Describe your role at UF/IFAS. I answer questions and fill people in on the important stuff they need to know. If you’re wondering what to plant in a corner of your yard that doesn’t get much sun you can ask me! I also help farmers and beekeepers and forest, wildlife, and fisheries managers. People all over the world come to me for help with agriculture questions, wildlife questions, questions about pets, livestock, plants, insects, family, health, and how to manage their money. I help out with 4H projects and keeping older folks healthy and happy, and I’m big into citizen science projects. Like have you heard of a “bioblitz?” It’s science, but it’s also really social and fun, like a party. Actually, that sums up my overall role pretty well. I’m throwing a big party for science!
AGRICULTURE
University of Florida

Re-Tracing a Century of Research at the UF/IFAS NFREC-Quincy

One Hundred Years of Agronomy & Plant Pathology Delivering Solutions in the Florida Panhandle. Communication between researchers, Extension agents, and farmers has evolved, from stacks of paper note messages stating problems in farmer fields to instant solutions delivered at the click of a button on the smartphone. But while the modes of solution delivery from the UF/IFAS North Florida Research & Education Center (NFREC) in Quincy have changed, the central mission remains the same: to equip farmers in the Florida Panhandle to produce food, fuel, and fiber sustainably and profitably.
QUINCY, FL
University of Florida

Citrus growers join UF researchers for a field day of emerging answers

FORT PIERCE, Fla.—More than 50 citrus growers and researchers attended a field day to view 154 new citrus scion-rootstock combinations—some of which will result in the production of market-ready fruit from trees that tolerate the most serious citrus disease worldwide. The disease is called citrus greening. It has reduced Florida...
FORT PIERCE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Watermelon#Disease#Nip#University Of Florida#Bud#Uf Ifas Extension#Suwannee River Valley Tri#Uf Ifas#Plant Diagnostic Center#Double W Farms#Gowan Seed Company
ABQJournal

Bolstering a budding industry

A few years ago, it was difficult to find New Mexican beer made with local ingredients. Growing hops wasn’t really something New Mexico farmers had done before and not a lot was known about growing the crop at a 7,000-foot elevation. The partners at Beer Creek Brewing – Ryan McArdle,...
AGRICULTURE
University of Florida

UF/IFAS upcoming citrus events

LAKE ALFRED, Fla. — University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences faculty are hosting a number of events for citrus growers in the weeks ahead. All events are free but require preregistration. Citrus Nutrition Day 9:00 a.m. to 12 noon. Citrus Research and Education Center. Ben Hill Griffin,...
LAKE ALFRED, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
University of Florida

IFAS Extension Bookstore News

Plant This, Not That: A Guide to Avoiding Invasive Plant Species in Florida. Tina McIntyre, Rachel Gutner, Sandra Wilson, Morgan Pinkerton. When it comes to Florida’s invasive species, pythons and lionfish might capture all the headlines, but invasive plants can be just as destructive to our native ecosystems. Each year, the State of Florida spends about $45 million managing invasive plants on conservation acres alone. They’re also an economic headache for agriculture, turfgrass and nursery businesses, who have to deal with invasive (and in some cases, toxic) weeds.
AGRICULTURE
southeastagnet.com

Commissioner Nikki Fried on TS Elsa Secretarial Disaster Designation for Three Florida Counties

(Tallahassee, FL/October 20, 2021) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has informed Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried and the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS) that it has granted a Secretarial disaster designation in several counties in Georgia and Florida due to losses caused by Tropical Storm Elsa, excessive wind, and excessive rainfall that occurred on July 7, 2021. With this designation, impacted producers in Columbia, Hamilton, and Madison counties are now eligible to apply for USDA Farm Service Agency (FSA) emergency loans.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Florida worker disproves labour shortage complaints by applying for 60 entry-level jobs and getting one interview

A Florida worker has revealed he applied for 60 entry-level jobs in one month and got just one interview, despite widespread complaints of a labour shortage from business owners.Joey Holz, who has experience working in the food service industry, applied for two jobs every day from 1 September 1 to 30 September in the local Fort Myers and Lee County area.Of the 60 roles he applied for, Holz said he received just 16 email responses, spoke to four of these companies by phone and had only one interview.Holz wrote in a now-viral Facebook post that he decided to embark on...
ECONOMY
WTRF- 7News

SNAP (food stamps) benefits have largest increase in history

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration has approved a significant and permanent increase in the levels of food stamp assistance available to needy families—the largest single increase in the program’s history. Families in October have seen the average benefits for food stamps (officially known as the SNAP program) rise more than 25 percent above pre-pandemic levels. […]
AGRICULTURE
WJTV.com

MSU Extension Service encourages hunters to help control CWD

MSU Extension Service encourages hunters to help control CWD. 389 new coronavirus cases, 13 additional deaths in Mississippi. Winona awarded $3M by U.S. Dept. of Commerce Economic Development Administration. Jones County father, son arrested in multi-state crime spree. Crews respond to fire at Westlake Chemical plant in Copiah County. Virtual...
COPIAH COUNTY, MS
kjzz.org

Citizen scientists help fill in map of disease-carrying ticks

Tick-borne illnesses have spread into new areas over the past two decades. But expensive and limited surveys reveal only part of the picture. Now, a citizen science project led by the Translational Genomics Research Institute (TGen), Northern Arizona University and Colorado State University, in partnership with the Bay Area Lyme Foundation, has found disease-carrying ticks in 116 counties missed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
WILDLIFE

Comments / 0

Community Policy