UF/IFAS Extension helps watermelon industry nip disease in the bud

Years with UF/IFAS: Over 20. Describe your role at UF/IFAS. I answer questions and fill people in on the important stuff they need to know. If you’re wondering what to plant in a corner of your yard that doesn’t get much sun you can ask me! I also help farmers and beekeepers and forest, wildlife, and fisheries managers. People all over the world come to me for help with agriculture questions, wildlife questions, questions about pets, livestock, plants, insects, family, health, and how to manage their money. I help out with 4H projects and keeping older folks healthy and happy, and I’m big into citizen science projects. Like have you heard of a “bioblitz?” It’s science, but it’s also really social and fun, like a party. Actually, that sums up my overall role pretty well. I’m throwing a big party for science!

AGRICULTURE ・ 1 DAY AGO