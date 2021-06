Mary here :) Io suggested I post some game-related art on here so I figured I might as well. I've also been memeing the hell out of D&W on twitter and in our Discord so I'm gonna share these too! Gonna be honest- it's mostly Jack-related. While the other characters have had their spotlight in our comic, Jack is our new boy designed specially for the game and I just can't get him out of my system (I also wrote the first pass of his date, so, you know, extra biased)