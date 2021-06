On June 11, the UN General Assembly named the United Arab Emirates, Albania, Brazil, Gabon and Ghana to serve on the United Nations Security Council beginning in January 2022. The 5 countries ran unopposed within their regional groups and acquired the votes of at least two-thirds of the member states. The countries voted in will join the 5-permanent veto-wielding members of the Security Council- the U.S., Russia, France, United Kingdom and China.