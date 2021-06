The shift to virtual meetings has made networking harder, but it has also brought forth benefits to the scientific community that should be embraced moving forward. It has been more than a year since the COVID-19 pandemic started, and the scientific community has had to quickly adapt in various ways to avoid the transmission of the virus and to keep everyone safe. Working from home became a necessity, and everything from classes to workshops, meetings and conferences have been mostly happening virtually. Videoconference applications have become essential tools for all of us, both in our professional and personal lives.