Everton hero Trevor Steven has urged patience over their search for a new manager. Former Wolves boss Nuno is an early contender to replace Carlo Ancelotti. Steven told Sky Sports: "Carlo Ancelotti for me was the perfect fit for Everton and the fact that he's now gone, you feel a bit derailed. It was very disappointing, but that's football. The club have to do something relatively quickly. Nuno Espirito Santo has done tremendously well during his time at Wolves, building an identity in his team, and brought great emotions back to the Wolves fans.